Wunmi, the widow of late singer Mohbad, has remembered her husband by sharing a rare picture of him and their son

In the post made on her Insta story, Mohbad was sleeping while his son who was still a baby then was sitting close to him

She stated that there were no true words that she ever said and heard, she also added another statement which must have been said by her son

Late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi seemed to be missing the singer going by the video she posted on Instagram.

The embattled mother of one shared the recording on her Insta story where the late singer was sleeping while Liam, who was a baby then, was smiling and sitting by his arm.

Some emotional inscriptions were written on the picture as a song was playing at the background.

Wunmi shares a picture of late husband with son. Photo credit @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Wunmi declares love for late singer

"Daddy I love you" were the words written on the picture and Wunmi also added that there were no true words she has ever heard.

The post generated reactions from her fans, who were not pleased with her, as many called her attention to the DNA saga going on.

Recall that she had said that she was not willing to a do DNA despite the fact that her father-in-law insisted on it.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Wunmi. Here are some of the comments below:

@imolenization_fun_won_ni_:

"Omo Mohbad, love you lili."

@adexomoba_ashimajubayilo:

"A woman that’s sleeping with her husband ,be with him 2/4/7, night and day. She don’t know how or wetin kill her man , O wrong nah , younna con dey kick on someone’s else cuz of bullying, truth can never be open if Nigeria still facing wrong road on MoHbad demise. Rip brother we love you God love you more than us."

@cash_millie0:

"No matter what the pain go still day her mind."

@moh__fuvkin_bad:

"Looks so much like his dad."

@officialendue:

"Make her come swear say since mohbad kpai another man no touched am."

@zee__cozy:

"Same nose."

@ibezinto:

"You just they play."

@vibezincorporation:

"Nigerians Ain't Even asking for much Just DNA why is it so hard..! Rest on MOH ."

@pro__bravery:

"Na woman nd politicians go end Nigeria."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"The biggest flex a man can have is a woman nobody can touch."

Source: Legit.ng