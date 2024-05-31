A former Big Brother Naija winner, Efe, has shed light on why his colleagues didn't attain music success

Efe, also a musician, disclosed on a HIP TV show that BBNaija audiences were different from active music listeners

He said it was difficult for someone who was on the show, winner or not, to attain a massive breakthrough in the music industry

Nigerian singer and rapper Michael Ejeba, professionally known as Efe Money, has given an insight into why former Big Brother Naija housemates failed in music.

Efe, Laycon, Vee, and Whitemoney are some of the reality TV show's products that are musicians.

However, these people have not been able to break into the music industry as much as their counterparts.

What Efe said BBNaija fans and music

While speaking on Trending, a HIP TV show, Efe Money was asked why it was difficult for former BBNaija stars who also make music to reach success. In his response, he detailed how audiences are major players in determining music success.

He revealed that the BBNaija audience was only interested in your lifestyle and passively other aspects, such as music.

Efe noted that the actual music audience was not BBNaija fans; hence, breaking through the industry was difficult.

Watch Efe's interview below:

Reactions trail Efe's interview

Nigerians are now reacting to Efe's interview. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@clarion_nnekaa:

"Who be this one??? Efe n phyna multi choice highest regret."

@themby__b23:

"He's right though, we are Big Brother fans more than we are housemates fans, the sooner they realize this the better, that's why coming out of the u better use your fare share of BB fans before they move to someone else cause you'll never know who's watching."

@reallexy24:

"Nothing but the truth. Well said efe!"

@clairenahabo:

"Very true BBN fans like drama but when it comes to music they go back to base. And biggie keeps calling his fans back."

@layortybat:

"Bbn fans enjoyed their favs dramatic saga than their favs successful carrier."

@africandollartechcoach:

"Efemoney I have missed you gracing our screen."

@ruthakinniyiomowunmi:

"Na Big brother get fans not any housemates, that is the some of them use ship to stay relevant, or be saying nonsense on podcast."

BBNaija Whitemoney sheds light on his genre

Big Brother Naija musician Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney, silenced critics by revealing that his music is not of the Afrobeats genre.

Legit.ng previously reported that he revealed this during his guest appearance on the most recent edition of The House Chronicles podcast.

He spoke confidently about how his genre, which he tagged Kum Kum music, transcends all other kinds of music.

