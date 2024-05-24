A throwback image of Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer Tems surfaced online on Thursday, May 23, and sparked reactions

It was an image of the singer wearing a burgundy skirt suit with flat shoes back when she still had a 9-5 job

The picture has evoked many reactions from netizens and even Tems herself as she claimed to have borrowed the suit from her mum

Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has made headlines again. First, she was in the news following her performance of the song 'Love Me Jeje' at Jimmy Fallon's show tonight.

This time, it's about an epic throwback image of the singer at what looked like a work seminar.

I borrowed my mum's office clothes - Tems

The singer's funny remark about borrowing the suit from her mother sparked further reactions from her fans.

Someone had asked what one would gain if they left their 9-5 job. Tems replied with old photos of when she used to work in the corporate world.

The singer, who quit working to pursue her music career, said such moves are faith-inclined. She stated that they only work if one trusts God wholeheartedly.

However, fans could not help but notice her comment about borrowing the suit she wore to the event from her mum.

See what Tems wrote on Twitter here:

"Had to borrow my mums office clothes."

See her throwback photos here:

Netizens react to Tems' post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@_valking:

"Going to quit my job and start dancing back."

@Deyvxxd_:

"9-5 really dey reduce steez."

@symply_kim:

"You were giving. Aunty Esther here."

@PoojaMedia:

"Good motivation Tems but if you don't have her talent, don't leave your 9-5 cos hunger dey hook me like this."

@OGBdeyforyou:

"If you no get any talent no leave your job o, sapa go too beat you."

@effizzzyy:

"Been modest from the onset, you still refused to turn back."

Tems inspires many with 9-5 throwback pictures

Nigerian music star Tems buzzed the internet with throwback moments of when she was a regular office worker.

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a series of pictures shared online, the 'Crazy Things' crooner was spotted in the company of her old work associates.

Many who came to the photographs were amazed at the facial similarities between how she looked then and now, igniting interesting reactions online.

