ID Cabasa has made his opinion known after Burna Boy refused to accept a N4bn show in Dubai because he couldn't smoke

He said the singer's reason for refusing the event might have been a publicity stunt or that he was addicted to smoking

The music producer also stated that he couldn't refuse such a huge amount even if he couldn't sing and would call his friends to do it

Veteran music producer Olumide Oguntade aka ID Cabasa has made known his opinion about the reason Burna Boy gave for rejecting a show in Dubai.

ID Cabasa Says Burna Boy Wasn’t Truthful on Why He Refused N4bn Gig in Dubai

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Burna Boy had rejected a N4bn show because he would not be allowed to smoke.

While he was a guest on the Honest Brunch podcast anchored by Nedu Wazobia, the reality show judge stated that Burna Boy was being diplomatic with the truth. He noted that his reason for refusing the rewarding show might be media stunt.

ID Cabasa says Burna Boy might be addicted to smoking

While speaking ID Cabasa added that the singer might be used to smoking, which would affect him in future.

He noted that he couldn't miss such an opportunity, and even if he cant honour such invitation, he would invite his friends who are singers to take it.

See the clip of the interview here:

How fans reacted to ID Cabasa'a's interview

Netizens has reacted to what ID Cabasa said about Burna Boy. Here are some of the responses below.

@DGreatBundee:

"Audio rejection his mother will not approve such nonsense."

@smoothXVD:

"Rejected $5m keh:

@AwoyeFolarin:

"Everybody just Dey bobo us."

@smootie:

"Omooo peace of mind.'

@Themitharyour

"$1,000,000 is enough for me."

@Gustavo:

"Egbon cabasa is one of the most intelligent in nigeria music space. We have worked together i know him wella. That man is a definition of simplicity."

@itsSethpaul:

"Anything I do, Headline new. Burnaboy name no dy comot una mouth and una claim to not like him."

@SmithUzoma:

"Baba e get dy kind money and endorsement you go get omo you have to do what makes you happy bro ,that’s what I believe."

@mistahillzz:

"Omooo, It’s the fact that most people actually believe the lamba."

@mthillz:

"How on earth do y’all think urna would reject $5m appearance fee, na know Wetin be 5 million dollars."

