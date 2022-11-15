Months after proposing to his love interest and billionaire daughter Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi seems to be making some wedding plans

Mr Eazi, in a post, revealed only Nigerian singers 2Baba and Styl-Plus would be performing at his wedding

Reacting to Eazi's post, 2Baba, who is famous for his many love songs, said it would be a pleasure for him to perform at the wedding

Nigerian singer and businessman Mr Eazi has dropped an update on his plan for his wedding.

Mr Eazi, who is in a relationship with billionaire daughter and actress Temi Otedola, in a post via his Instastory, revealed veteran singer 2Baba and music group Styl-Plus will be the only ones to perform at his wedding.

2Baba says it will be his pleasure to perform at Mr Eazi's wedding. Credit: @mreazi @2baba

Source: Instagram

See his post below:

2Baba reacts as Mr Eazi names him as one of the singers to perform at his wedding

The Nigerian veteran, who is known for many of his hit love songs, took to his Instastory to respond to Mr Eazi.

2Baba, in a short message, said it would be a pleasure for him to perform at the wedding.

See the post below:

Screenshots of Mr Eazi and 2Baba posts. Credit: @mreazi @2baba

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Mr Eazi reveals only 2Baba and Styl-Plus would perform at his wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

betjah:

"Style plus will steal your show o, those are genuine hit makers."

abeggleno:

"Baba i sabi sing like dem o! OLUFUNMI from my mouth na fire Anything to be present at your wedding."

vtherealm1:

"Portable join go overmake."

fa_hookie:

"Eazi you go serve Banku? If yes abeg send invitation for my DM i no want fight with you."

majesty_tunez:

"Wedding when never dey sure."

Mr Eazi says he could be married and many wouldn't know

Mr Eazi, in a recent interview with Susan Pwajok on Glitch Africa Studios, spoke about his relationship life.

According to Eazi, he was already engaged to Temi for two weeks before the news was posted on social media.

He added that they could already be married and people would not be aware.

He said:

"“I was engaged for two weeks before the world knew I was engaged. I could be married right now and you wouldn’t know”.

Source: Legit.ng