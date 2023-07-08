Fast-rising Nigerian singer Lojay has shared some comments online about ace rapper and label boss Olamide that have got people talking

The young singer, in a post shared on his Twitter handle, revealed how Olamide paid for the music video of his track Ova as a birthday gift

Lojay, in his post, described Olamide as one of the greatest humans he knows before going on to publicly declare his love for Baddoo, which stirred a response from the big man

Young, fast-rising Nigerian singer, Lojay trends online after he made a public statement about his senior colleague, ace rapper Olamide.

Lojay disclosed in a post on Twitter that Olamide called him on his birthday to celebrate him, and they ended up talking about his music.

Young singer Lojay hails Olamide publicly declaring that he loves the rapper after he paid for his music video. Photo credit: @olamide/@lojaymusic

Source: Instagram

During their conversation, the Monalisa crooner noted that Olamide shared how much he loves his new song Ova and offered to pay for a music video to be shot.

Lojay further noted that within 7-days of Olamide offering to pay for a music video, it was shot, and every other detail was sorted, making it all look like magic to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young singer, who isn't signed to Olamide's record label, couldn't help but declare how much he loves the YBNL boss.

See Lojay's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Lojay's post hailing Olamide for helping him

marioblaq_:

"Olamide the real 001. Wizkid still dey learn work."

@babyboymuzic:

"OLAMIDE is the goat. I Stan, Restan, Pakistan, Jackie stan & Afghanistan!!!!"

@gustavotrench911:

"Let's give him his flowers while he is still alive."

@owoseni___:

"Who go help you no go stress you."

@tenstargeneral:

"Stay loyal even when the benefits stop..."

@dequezgram:

"Olamide is not getting enough flowers. Man is a God sent to many lifes."

@itunuhomage:

"Who Olamide never do video for?"

@parker_ojugo:

"If olamide cover you forget the street cover you."

@prettyboysidiq:

"If na some people e for don post am for story tire."

@ijayamusic:

"Baddoo steady showing love."

@oluwasammyyy:

"Badoo no Dey pariwo."

@senator_package:

"Others are kids abi? Lojay na fool I swear. He don forget say wizkid give him first hit. Who he don help since he blow."

“Wizkid made me know it was possible to be a musician”: Lojay on singer’s Influence on his career

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian Afrobeats icon Wizkid has inspired many of the new generational musicians we see coming up in the country.

Upcoming singer Lekan Osifeso Jnr popularly known as Lojay is not left out on the list, as he recently spoke about that in an interview on TVC.

The Monalisa hitmaker mentioned that Wizkid made him believe one could make it as a young talent in the country. He says seeing his [Wizkid] tremendous growth inspires his craft.

Source: Legit.ng