After Wizkid went on an onslaught for his colleagues and seniors in the entertainment industry, his associate strikes

Godson, Wizkid's associate seems to be in support of the violence as he takes a swipe at Davido's songwriter, Peruzzi

In an Instagram story post, Godson quizzes why Peruzzi is quick to support Davido, and adds that his rent may be due

Godson, an associate of Nigerian Grammy-award-winning Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid came for Peruzzi in a recent post.

The music industry has been a topic on the lips of many for the last couple of days and it's only getting hotter.

Wizkid's associate, Godson comes for Peruzzi for defending Davido Credit: @Davido, @Peruzzi_vibes, @cutie_juls

Source: Instagram

Now that the bosses have taken a rest, it seems like the associates are now taking a swipe at each other. A couple of hours ago, Peruzzi tweeted;

"Lizard Don Mad Again."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Peruzzi's Tweet below:

Many believed this was a jab at Wizkid for coming for his boss, Davido. This must have prompted Star Boy's connect to retaliate with a post he made on Instagram.

According to Godson, he wondered why Peruzzi was quick to defend Davido. He suggested that his rent may be due soon and would need a favour from Davido to sort it out.

See post here:

Nigerians react to Godson's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

shesjess03

"This one Dey talk like say nor be wiz kid too Dey feed am. Nonsense talk."

hey_its_me_sarima

"Since Odumeje come back from UK peace run from Nigeria."

adunniade_homes_properties

"Jesus is the king my people."

n.o.s.s.y

"All na pr. Make them.go sleep abeg."

darlex.1

"Rat Dey talk."

niymii

"The biggest project Godson's company carried out in Nigeria was Davido's Timeless show at TBS."

eyes_on_you_collection

"Omo Leave these ones I Dey interested in Tekno and Kizz Daniel gist oo. Make fowl do blow yansh oo."

hotcakeoflaagos

"Okomwen! Emwanta! Make all of una ladian!"

Peruzzi sends N50k to Dammy, taunts him

It will be recalled that Legit.ng previously reported a feud between singer, Dammy Krane and Davido's management, over an alleged unpaid debt.

To taunt him, Davido's songwriter and associate, Peruzzi resorted to sending N50k to Dammy Krane to ease his stress.

Source: Legit.ng