Veteran Nigerian rapper Ruggedman trends online as he officially launches his content creation career as a skit maker

An Instagram page with over 120 followers with the name Mazi Kalu Comedy trends online after several clips and photos of Ruggedman on it in a comic character trends

Fans have reacted by querying the switch of career by the rapper and why skit making noting that the artist has several other businesses he could turn more attention

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Multiple clips of veteran Nigerian rapper Ruggedman fully delved into online content creation and skit-making trends.

Micheal Ugochukwu Steven, better known as Ruggedmen, recently spoke with Hip TV, where he disclosed that he is now a skit maker and would be solely focused on that form of entertainment from now on.

Nigerian rapper Ruggedman trends online as he officially switches careers and turns a skit maker, Mazi Kalu. Photo credit: @ruggedybaba/@mazikalucomedy

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who has been away from the music scene for quite some time, noted that delving into skit-making was something he just stumbled upon one day.

Instead, he noted that he had been featured in several comic clips with other skit makers and even featured in different movies as an actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, Ruggedman's Instagram handle has left many in tatters as they couldn't help but notice that he has just 127 followers despite having up to 19 posts on the page and multiple skit clips.

He runs the page with the name Mazi Kalu and usually plays the character of an old Igbo man.

Watch one of Ruggedman's skits as Mazi Kalu:

See some of the comments by netizens talking about Ruggedman's career change

@businessinvestor_1:

" no be small wisdom ooo."

@dencomachine:

"Lesson learned , native doctor na scam."

@henry_ikeh:

"@ruggedybaba great act."

@naijapropertyman:

"I no know say @ruggedybaba good at script interpretation and delivery like this. And this white harbalist resemble."

@adamsaishat22:

"Guy no dey call me baba call me bros ."

@ije_da_divine:

"You no buy ticket but you want to win lottery.... No be juju be that."

@mayorsexy_:

"Crazy indeed."

@ebubedike01:

"Ndi ara entertainment."

@ebubedike01:

"U don crase . Nice one ichie..., sorry. Nna kalusha."

@queenesto_banana:

"Mazi on slow mo."

Ruggedman says he had nothing to do with Naira Marley's arrest, reveals he has received threats

Veteran Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has come out to clear the air regarding rumours of his involvement in the arrest of Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a following development, the veteran rapper, in a radio interview with City FM, disclosed that he was happy about the arrest of the two.

However, in a recent statement released by the top music act, he stated that although he openly expressed his satisfaction about the arrest, he ultimately had nothing to do with it.

Source: Legit.ng