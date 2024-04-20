Fans of Chioma Adeleke have reacted after an old video where she was advising them to leave a toxic relationship surfaced online

In the post, a lady asked her what people should do if they are in a toxic friendship and she said they should leave because their happiness matters

After the video popped up online,. many took to the comment section to slam her for not leaving Davido despite his love for women

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeat singer, Davido, has come under serious criticism after an old post where she was advising ladies on toxic relationships surfaced online.

In the clip, a lady who was sitting beside her asked her what her advice was for people living in a toxic relationship or friendship. In response, she said that they should leave such relationships.

Chioma speaks about happiness

In the video, the woman who welcomed a set of twins last year said that one's happiness was more important than staying in any relationship.

Chioma went ahead to add that she shouldn't be the one saying that as people should know the best thing to do for themselves.

Chioma wears multicolored hair

Serving fashion goals, the mother of two wore a muIti-colored hair that fits her skin well.

Her wig was tinted in pink and blue.

Recall that reactions trailed Chioma after she was sighted during her husband's concert snubbing a song about the singer's cheating attitude.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted the old video

Netizens have reacted to the kind of advise Chioma was giving in the old video. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamkellyeazy1:

"Moral of the story, Social media is not real life, if you like, no get Sense."

@lima_berry:

"Ahhh! Did she tell y’all that she isn’t Happy?"

@ramseyjosh64:

"Ehnnn choima deserves better. Watin your mama do when your papa marry second wife. Na Davido body una wan get sense."

@miz__blesssing:

"It’s her hair colours for me."

@tiffexdrip:

"If na you , you go let davido go ?"

@ebony_atinuke:

"You think Davido will let chioma go anywhere?"

@son.ofdavido001:

"All this people wey dey comments this nonsense if davido ask them out now they no go say no ohh. If you like follow social media."

@fashionista_ruth:

"I love the fact that she doesn't talk too much."

@gooddaddy_1:

"The context of the post is toxic. English just hard for una."

@real_aan1:

"Did she tell u guys that she isn't happy ? Make una leave her abeg she said your happiness matters more than anything khalas make una leave her abeg."

Chioma shares how she met Davido

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Chioma Adeleke, wife of Davido speaking on how she met her husband went viral online.

According to her, she met him when they were still in school. However, they didn't date till a few months after.

Things kicked off between them after leaving school.

