Famous Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, Dejare, recently showed off her Yoruba speaking skills

In a video that was posted online, Adekunle Gold spoke to Deja in Yoruba and she responded with her ‘oyinbo’ accent

The heartwarming video tickled many fans as they reacted to how Deja replied to her father’s question in Yoruba

Top Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle ‘Kosoko’ Gold and Simi’s daughter, Adejare, have melted the hearts of fans on social media for the umpteenth time.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of the three-year-old interacting with her father in Yoruba language.

Adekunle Gold and his daughter Deja speak Yoruba with each other. Photos: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

In the clip posted by @notjustok on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, the music star asked his daughter what her name was in Yoruba, and she responded.

However, despite speaking in Yoruba, Deja’s response was laced with a heavy ‘oyinbo’ accent. Adekunle Gold smiled at his daughter’s reply to his question.

See the cute video below:

Reactions trail video of Adekunle Gold’s daughter speaking Yoruba

Several netizens were moved by the video of Adekunle Gold speaking Yoruba with his daughter, and they reacted to the heartwarming display. Read some of their comments below:

ade_theprefix:

“Don’t worry, we will stream your dad’s music so that he can pay your school fees.”

withthevibeeeee:

“This one na Yoruba with some sprinkle of American accent.”

theonlyemilia:

“She’s so adorable.”

folagold72:

“Deji bubu Kosoko Abi what am I hearing .”

dayster_rogers:

“Deja added a little spice kosokooo.”

oluwanya:

“Wonderful but me way never reach airport the form say I know yorubà it is well.”

juliuskelvin9:

“Na simi junior be this o.”

cynthiaseunn:

“Love her ❤️.”

Wumzygold:

“So adorable .”

seanpaul_comedy:

“Very funny .”

olamileanongod1:

“Jare Omo daddy .”

iam.wannie:

“She’s too cute.”

abubakah_zainab:

“Deja is so Adorable ❤️.”

How Adekunle Gold's daughter celebrated is 37th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Adekunle Gold turned 37 on January 28, 2024, and he was well celebrated by his family.

To mark the music star’s special day, his wife Simi took to her official Instagram page to share a fun video of her man.

The post, a video compilation of several fun clips, included one of their daughter Deja singing the birthday song to her daddy.

