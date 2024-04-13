Nigerian musician Portable made a case over his colleague Shallipopi's recent studio album Shakespopi

The self-proclaimed Pluto Presido released his sophomore album tagged 'Shakespopi' on April 12, 2024

And since its release, 9 songs from the recent album displeased Zazu and Skepta's Tony Montana from its number spot on Apple Music

Nigerian street pop act Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, attacked his colleague Crown Uzama, best known as Shallipopi, following the latter's sophomore album.

The Zazu hitmaker took to his Instagram stories on April 13, 2024, to vent his anger over Shallipopi's new album overtaking his hit song Tony Montana on Apple Music Nigeria.

Legit.ng took a look at the renowned music streaming platform to observe that nine singles from Shalli's album dubbed 'Shakespopi' overthrew the 'Tony Montana' jam, leaving it at the 10th spot.

Since its release on March 1, 2024, 'Tony Montana' by British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, featuring Portable, has remained the number-one song for several weeks.

Legit.ng reported that the song gained over a million YouTube views 3 days after its release.

The controversial musician seems biased because 9 songs from Shallipopi's new project topped the chart, and accused him of using streaming farms.

Speaking in Nigerian Pidgin, the Portable said:

""Oh boy, make you rest; man pass man o. Before you could remove my song, you had to drop an album.

Your song no get meaning, is that a song? Can't you praise God? na me be the landlord and you no fit commot me fake like boy."

Shallipopi's Shakespopi was released on April 12, 2024. The album came barely six months after the release of his debut, 'Presido La Pluto'.

Reactions tail Portable's outburst

Reactions tail Portable's outburst

susan.ehis:

"You are so envioussss, when did you enter the music industry that you think another person cannot take over? Didn’t you meet people there? Always complaining about everything."

obanijesu_adeniran:

"Abeg which portable song get meaning. Abi na me no Dey comprehend."

wavegodd__:

"So bcos song no dey play for Lagos mean say other part of the country no dey stream ? Mugu, go Benin."

successful_hope__dc:

"Watch your mouth or I go wear you 500 for your chest, I want war❤Edo to the world."

officialhro____:

"This Portable nor get sense at all, I'm not sure he's aware he's not the owner of Tony Montana."

Portable shades Shallipopi's Timberland

The Nigerian Street-pop artist recently stirred emotions online after a video of him shading his colleague, Shallipopi, went viral.

Portable's comments about Shallipopi came hours after a clip of the latter showing off his new Timberland shoes, which he had just acquired.

Reacting to Shallipopi's video, Portable slammed the Edo-born singer for living a flamboyant lifestyle while not considering his future.

