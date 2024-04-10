A cleric known as Sheikh Labeeb has said that Sam Larry opened up to him about late Mohbad's case

The cleric visited Sam Larry and Naira Marky a few weeks ago in Lagos and the video caused a stir on social media

Revealing part of what transpired, the cleric said he didn't identify Sam Larry at first and he asked him about the late singer before he opened up

A popular cleric from Ilorin, Sheikh Ahmad Labeeb, has claimed that Sam Larry told him that he and his friend, Naira Marley must have committed an offense before which is why they were being accused of having hands in late Mohbad's death.

The Islamic scholar had visited Naira Marley and Sam Larry a few weeks ago and he prayed that the killers of the late singer would soon join him where he was.

In a new development, the cleric was captured in a video making rounds on social media saying what transpired between him and Sam Larry. According to him, the businessman allegedly told him that he and Naira Marley must have committed an offense before that was why they were fingered in the late singer's death.

Cleric reveals What Sam Larry told him about late Mohbad. Photo credit @samlarryy/@sheiekhahmadlabeeb

Source: Instagram

Cleric says he couldn't identify Sam Larry

In the viral video, the cleric noted that he couldnt identify Sam Larry at first. It was Sam Larry who told him he was the man who was accused of having a hand in late Mohbad's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Islamic scholar noted that he had to put the question straight to him before Sam Larry opened up.

Recall that Sam Larry and Naira Marley were arrested over the death late Mohbad but were later released.

Below is the video

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to what the cleric said. Here are some of the comments below:

@theprophetpikin:

"This man go soon start Yoruba movie or skit."

@jimmyclassic12:

"Omo this Alfa self dey lie self them don give am money life sha."

@emperor_olatunde:

"But why Sam Larry dey beat him everywhere shey he owe him money ni or he snatch his wife."

@deenoj:

"Make unah dey do skit for us."

@jemsy_benz:

"Make this sheikh rest na."

@kenny.royalson:

"This man wan trend so hard."

@iam_folaxy:

"But nah SamLarry go pick this up man and how come you don’t know him."

@parker_ojugo:

"The way this Alfa wan trend Nigeria go add am for the accusation list I trust my country."

@wethebest_in_everything_we_do:

"Mohbad was threatening to death, they shall suffer to death."

@kelly_dreyton:

"This Alfa go soon tell us who kpai Mohbad. He’s really enjoying the new found fame."

Rexxis praises Sam Larry

Legit.ng had reported that Rexxie had opened up during a recent interview with Echoroom about Sam Larry.

According to him, Sam Larry was a good person as he does not quarrel with him. He called him an elder brother.

However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video

Source: Legit.ng