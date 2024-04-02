Burna Boy has changed the life of a hype man in Lagos by giving him N1million cash at a night club

In the video making the rounds online, the singer entered the club and the hype man started singing his praises

Burna Boy embraced him and took him to his seat where he brought out N1million and gave the excited man

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damni Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has shown that he is indeed a giant when it comes to appreciating his fans.

In a video that was seen online, the 'Last Last' crooner was at the De Chandelier, a popular club in Lago when the hype man, King Izzy saw him and started singing his praises.

The Grammy Award winner spotted the man and embraced him. He also took him to his seat and brought out N1 Million cash which was handed over to him.

Burna Boy gives hype mam money at club. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@iamking_izzy

Source: Instagram

Hype man sings Burna Boy's praises

After he collected the cash which was wrapped in two bundles, King Izzy started showering more accolades on the self-acclaimed Giant of Africa.

In the caption of his post, the hype man stated that the singer who taunted Davido a few weeks ago had made his 2024.

Below is the clip:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the hype man. Here are some of the comments below:

@benny7g:

"Congratulations man."

@official_talkndo:

"Congrats."

@fearless247:

"Always told you bro, Prada you."

@chukscooll:

"Odogwu you do all. Congratulations bro."

@temmyblues_:

"I’m proud of you

@nasty_swayyy:

"Glorious worldwide."

@dylan_wolf176:

"I follow you because of burnaboy."

@i_am_yhungrin:

"Up up way."

@general_dj_plenty:

"Congratulations King, see as I dey happy like say na me collect the money, King Izzy for a reason, me dey always happy anytime we jam for event sha, more success my bro."

@bright_giteh:

"More blessings man , you have done great things for yourself , you deserve more."

Burna Boy gives hype man N10million

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had visited a nightclub in October with a briefcase of British pounds.

While having fun at the place, he gave a hype man who put up a great show a wad of N10 million.

The man couldn't hide his joy as he took to social media to post footage from the event and thanked the singer.

Source: Legit.ng