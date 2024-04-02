Terry G has stepped into the debate of who the biggest artist in Nigeria is as he named his best musician

While on the Honest Brunch podcast, he said that Burna Boy is the biggest among the three Alist musicians in Nigerian

He said Burna Boy has gone international and he is the king over Davido and Wizkid as fans took to the comments section to react

Nigerian music artist, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G has stated that Burna Boy is the biggest Nigerian singer both in the country and Internationally.

The controversial singer was a guest on the Honest Brunch when he discussed his music and the topic which has been a hot debate among fans of the three biggest artists in Nigeria.

According to him, Burna Boy is the greatest between Davido and Wizkid. He noted that the Grammy Award winner has gone International when compared to the other two.

Terry G says Burna Boy is bigger than Davido and Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

Terry G calls Davido African music king

While discussing, the singer who called out Timaya over unpaid royalty said that Davido is the king of African music. He added that the 'Timeless' crooner is good at making African music.

The 'Akpako' crooner also mentioned that Wizkid is in a league of his own. He said the song sang by Wizkid does not relate to most people in Nigeria.

Terry G also noted that the 'Ojuelegba' crooner has a place he is going.

Terry G condemns criticism between singers

The 'Troway' crooner was quick to condemn the way people compare Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido.

According to him, all that people have been saying in just lame as he concludes that Burna Boy should be crowned the ultimate king.

In his word:

"The criticism between Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido is just too lame. Burna Boy get African and International music. He is their king, dem dey learn. Burna Boy pass two of them. Wizkid get where him dey go. His music no dey related to us. Davido is the king of African music, he get African music."

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Terry G saying Burna Boy is the biggest artist. Here are some of the comments below:

@heis_destinyboy:

"Respectfully speaking, Burna no pass wizkid."

@cutemikky:

"You nko which position you dey abi you no be artiste."

@mbang672:

"Lol u just want to trend."

@ceo_hyper:

"Nothing vex me pass make adult dull."

@boyy_alon.e:

"Wetey dey find feature."

@dopekevz:

"Facts only! ODG on a different level!"

@dcharmingprince's:

"No be everything person dey put mouth, na why u no go forward again.'

@official_ose007:

"The level wen Burna Boy dey at the moment, omo no Africa artist Come close."

@rooboyway:

"Omo the level wey Burna dey we all have to agree!!!"

@iamlekelee:

"Na wa ooo… hear wetin you dey use your own mouth talk…. Torrr."

Terry G talks about his music

Legit.ng had reported that Terry G had opened up about the kind of music he makes while on the Honest Brunch podcast.

According to him, the kind of music he sings is for the devil as it does not glorify God.

Terry G added that he sings secular music which has nothing to do with God in it.

