Kizz Daniel and his wife have shared how much they mean to each other in a post on social media

The singer was on a love session announcing to his fans his plan to stage a show at the TZA , OVO Arena, Wembly, London

While still talking, his wife came to interrupt him as she blew his fans a kiss and begged them to attend the show

Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, aka, Kizz Daniel seemed not tired of showing off his beautiful wife.

The singer and his partner displayed public affection while he was on Instagram Live session. In the video, Vado as he is fondly called was communicating with his fans about his upcoming show at the popular TZA, OVO Arena , Wembly London.

The music act who marked his ten years on stage with a new ride tried to stop his wife who came to interrupt him but ended up smiling at her.

Kizz Daniel and wife display love. Photo credit @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel calls wife Warri girl

In the lovely clip, Kizz Daniel called the mother of his children Warri girl. He told her to leave his live session but later turned it into a joke.

Mrs Anidigbe as he fondly calls her had a lovely smile written on her face. She pulled her man from his seat and they both engaged in the display of affection.

Since he unveiled his wife and confirmed that he married her four years ago, Kizz Daniel has continued to show her off on social media.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@yolo20701:

"You can do it."

@lcvado:

"Dey play."

@ay_omide3773:

"Na vado arena."

@ihotu_312:

"And gist lover say d girl no Dey happy."

@mizsterfaithlove_official:

"Nah ovo arena no be o2 werey blogger."

@miz_chocoberry:

"No be the one wey him go come late again o."

@tonze_promise:

"O2 is not TikTok my brother but I wish you all the best.may God perfect your plans."

@__godneverfail:

"Inshallah."

@wizlinchmarcus:

"Wife show face change."

@snowwhitemichaelofficial:

"They're too hard to look happy. They're not acting natural. Something's so off about this union. I mean Kizz and his wife."

Kizz Daniel shows off wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel had continued to show off his wife in adorable videos.

He shared a clip of him and the mother of his kids while she was sitting on his lap.

His song was playing in the background as they both sang along. He told her not to be afraid while welcoming her to social media.

Source: Legit.ng