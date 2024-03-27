Yemi Alade has said that rejecting advances from men is the major reason she has not been winning awards in the entertainment industry

The singer noted that when she started as a singer, all the men wanted to sleep with her but she made up her mind not to do it

Alade also said that though she is one of the most viewed and most subscribed Nigerian female artists, many award organiser still overlook her

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has shared reasons she doesn't win accolades in the Nigerian music industry. In an interview she granted to a media company, she noted that men were the reason she has not been winning awards.

According to her, rejecting advances from the male gender has deprived her of being named an award-winning artiste.

Yemi Alade shares reason she doesn't have awards. Photo credit @yemialade

Source: Instagram

She explained that when she started her music career, a lot of men wanted to bed her but she made up her mind not to do such. She had to bear the consequences of her actions.

Alade says she lost opportunities

Speaking on what her refusal to go to bed with men has cost her, the singer who sang at the AFCON opening mentioned that she lost a lot of opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Alade who noted that Johnny was not released officially added that despite being the most viewed female artiste on YouTube, most award organisers still overlook her.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Alade said about winning awards. Here are some f the comments below:

@pj.stars:

"Aunty, forget all these one...you no get Hit song wey deserve award."

@vickyblinkz:

"I believe her."

@sanatou_sade:

"She’s speaking for herself Fam. So don’t come insulting her. She’s sharing her personal experience n not someone else."

@chocolate_bambie

"Iol ordinary modeling agencies de ask for knack up and down una wan d doubt her.'

@prince_amaegbe:

"Clap hand for Jesus ."

@feezykingin

"Name a song that deserves an award, and didn't get it?."

@_emir_rf_:

"Nah lie nah because say your song no sweet again."

@iam_ameenaa:

"Okay."

@ladyque_1:

"This is the same thing Kunle Remi said. Omo this their industry is too deep."

@ladyque_1:

"This is the same thing Kunle Remi said. Omo this their industry is too deep."

Yemi Alade's beach photos leak

Legit.ng had reported that Alade had trended online after her pictures taken on the beach were share online.

In the shared photos, she was hanging out with friends but something from the images sparked reactions.

Many slammed her for his carelessness.

Source: Legit.ng