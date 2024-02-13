Burma Boy is trending online over his comment about his colleague Davido while responding to a netizen

The netizens had called out Burna Boy for being ungrateful despite how Davido supported him

Burna Boy described the netizen claim as likes as he went on to call the DMW label boss an unprintable name

Grammy award singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has returned to X barely hours after taunting his colleague David Adeleke Davido, who tagged as a joke.

Hours after Burna Boy's comment about Davido went viral, social media users, including a netizen identified as xquire147, slammed the City Boy crooner.

Netizen drags Burna Boy for being ungrateful to Davido. Credit: @burnaboygram @davido

Netizen shares why Burna Boy should be grateful to Davido

In a lengthy tweet, the netizen slammed Burna Boy for hating on Davido, claiming the DMW label boss supported the Grammy awardee until he became a big name in the music industry.

Sharing old tweets of Burna Boy hailing Davido, the netizen also made a bold claim about the two singers belonging to the same group.

An extract from his tweet read:

"when you keep hating on someone who gave you life when you were nobody. This same yousomeone that should be grateful to @davido forever for turning his life around. Man supported you till you become someone in life, now that you are big, you feel he’s the same person you should joke with."

Burna Boy respond to netizen

In a response to xquire147's tweet, Burna Boy described every claim made against him as lies.

He further called Davido an unprintable name.

Burna Boy wrote:

"na all these lies wey una dey tell una selves wey dey give una mind. All these corner bamNa Online una dey sha, yarn as you like. your Oga na pusy. Fact na fact."

See the exchange below:

People react as Burna Boy drags Davido, fans

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

TOPA_Akinz:

"Not again ."

Wuwaika90:

"Not even a fan of davido but burna calling Davido Pvssy is a big disrespect, forget your Grammy win, davido will always be bigger than you."

benny7gg:

"lmao. they think say na by social media giveaways or fake humility. clowns."

itz__rito:

"Look at this port harcourt Aboki."

fortunateozuyak:

"Burna boy, are those tweet yours or not? Davido have always seen you as a brother."

phychem11:

"You no fit call Davido pvussy for him front sha. E go show you say him be old cat."

How Burna Boy reacted after Cote d'Ivoire tried to claim him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy joined netizens to react after Cote d'Ivoire beat Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

After the win, an Ivorian netizen tried to claim Burna Boy as theirs.

Reacting, the singer wrote:

“Help me! Help me! Dem dey carry me go where I nor know!!”

