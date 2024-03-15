Kizz Daniel has informed his fans that he welcomed a new baby not too long ago as he shared the video of the boy on social media

The singer had welcomed a set of triplets but unfortunately lost one of the boys as he shared the names he gave to them

In the caption of the post, he wrote that Jamal was back and told the boy who was in his car to focus on the road

Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, aka, Kizz Daniel has shared the good news of the arrival of another baby boy to his family.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had become a father on his birthday in 2021. He welcomed a set of triplet but unfortunately lost one of them. He named them Jelani, Jalil, and Jamal but he lost Jamal.

In the new video he posted on social media, he said that baby Jamal was back.

Kizz Daniel says son should focus

In the caption of his post, he told his little boy to focus on the road as he was seen in his car, trying to drive it.

Fans of the singer took to the comment section to react to the post.

His post is coming in the wake of the rumour that he has been beating his wife. According to Gistlover, the singer has not been treating the mother of his boys well. It was alleged that he didn't want to accept the pregnancy until he learned that she was going to have triplets.

Recall that the singer showed off his woman a few days ago. She got a juicy endorsement deal after that.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

Kizz Daniel builds a house for children

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel had shown that he would be the best father in the world after welcoming his sons.

He shared on social media that he had gotten a multi-million naira two-bedroom penthouse apartment for his two boys.

According to him, the buildings are in the high-brow area of Lekki. Fans of the singer flooded the comment section to hail him for his thoughtfulness.

