Nigerian singer Portable has continued to show himself to be a hot cake among his women

Just recently, the Tony Montana crooner clocked 30, and his ‘wives’ took to social media to celebrate him

Bewaji, Ashabi Simple, and Queen Dami posted lovely photos of the celebrant online and accompanied them with sweet messages

A popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is celebrating his 30th year on earth, to the joy of his many wives and numerous fans.

The clocked the new age on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and lovely birthday photos of him started to make the rounds online.

Portable's wives celebrate him on his 30th birthday. Photos: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi, @ashabi_simple, @officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

Portable’s 'wives' celebrate his 30th birthday

However, what caught the attention of many was the outpouring of love Portable received from three of his ‘wives’ on Instagram.

It all started with the singer’s housewife, Bewaji, who shared a series of photos of herself with her man rocking matching traditional outfits like a proper couple.

Not stopping there, she accompanied the photos with a sweet caption, describing Portable as the most amazing man in the world. According to her, the singer brings her so much joy and happiness. She wrote in part:

“I am incredibly grateful for all the wonderful moments we’ve shared together. May this year be filled with endless blessings, laughter, and success. Cheers to another year of adventures and making beautiful memories together. I love you so much! Baby✨ B!g 30th ✨”

In another development, Portable’s actress baby mama, Ashabi Simple, also took to her Instagram page to celebrate his 30th birthday.

The movie star shared solo photos of Portable rocking a poncho and accompanied the snaps with a caption where she expressed her feelings for him.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to you my choice , daddy fitilamihan , May GOD bless your new age with wisdom ,knowledge and understanding that you deserve my celebrity crush keep winning mint choco mi.”

See her post below:

Queen Dami marks Portable’s birthday

The late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Queen Dami, was also not left out of the celebrations. She took to her Instagram page to dedicate a 30th birthday post to Portable. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my amazing Man ❤️, You bring so much love, laughter, and happiness into my life. Thank you for being my rock and best friend. Cheers to another year of adventures together.”

See her post below:

See a compilation of Portable’s wives’ birthday posts below:

Netizens react as Portable’s wives celebrate his birthday

Following the show of love for Portable from his wives, a number of Nigerians shared their thoughts about it online. Read some of their comments below:

Nyakno_adegun:

“First wife na Mama Zeh so wetin Ashabi and concubine come be.”

mr.agugua:

“Ikorodu “Ned Nwoko”.”

teeto__olayeni:

“Epistles and gift go dey fly up and down. May the best person win. Portable dey jam their heads and they aren't even bothered.”

Expensivevibes001:

“Women node Dey bothered if man wey too get money come still get fame Dey whine dem anyhow na man wey no get money women Dey pour hot water for face hustle ooo.”

Pearlliehart:

“They’re all individually saying “my man” “my choice”. Sisters, next time, use “our.” ”

Kenistarr:

“March children are always quiet o where portable fall out from.”

easemow:

“Just have money in this life and everything else comes free including love. This is a clear case of na money be fine boy.”

asakestyle_collections:

“My own be say which of them get sleeping turn tonight.”

A_bikeh:

“Portable is 30 ke?? Omo!! he looks way older than his age mehn.”

sherryberries_gifts_etal:

“Portable where you go sleep this night?”

Portable brags about his new status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a post Portable shared on his page where he bragged about his music career taking a new turn.

He shared these comments hours after his new single with Skepta dropped, and it went viral.

In his viral post, Portable emphasized how vital God is in his life for helping him achieve things he never thought possible.

Source: Legit.ng