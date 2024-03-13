Nigerian musician Portable became another trending topic online a few hours after he marked his birthday

Legit.ng reported that the Zazu star received an outpouring of love from his wife, Bewaji, and two baby mamas

A recent video spotted by Lgeit.ng saw the street artist in the midst of guys in his neighbourhood as they all pounced on the large party food tray set before them

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, excited fans and netizens with his heartwarming gesture following his birthday bash.

Portable and hood guys dine on his birthday food tray. Credit: @dream_chaser0012

Legit.ng reported that the street pop act added a year on March 12 and was duly celebrated by his wife Bewaji, two baby mamas Ashabi Simple, and Queen Dami, who recounted their affection for him.

A day after the celebration, March 13, Legit.ng sighted a video of some guys alongside the singer excitedly munching on sumptuous, king-sized meals served on a food tray for surprise packages.

The Tony Montana crooner was sharing the contents with the crowd of salivating men ready to devour everything at once.

See the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting a post Portable shared on his page where he bragged about his music career taking a new turn.

He shared these comments hours after his new single with Skepta dropped, and it went viral.

In his viral post, Portable emphasized how vital God is in his life for helping him achieve things he never thought possible.

In another report, the singer claimed to be better than his colleague Buju BNXN and gave reasons for his statement.

Portable provided a screenshot showing the number of followers he has accumulated during his rise to fame and compared it to that of BNXN, noting that he was the most followed artist between the two.

Skepta and Portable's song reaches new milestone

Tony Montana, produced by hotshot British-Ghanaian record producer Jae5, debuted on the number one spot on Spotify Nigeria a few hours after its release.

Skepta announced days ago that the hit single, released on March 1, 2024, has bagged over one million views on the renowned video streaming app YouTube in four days.

