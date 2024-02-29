Nigerian singer Simi recently stirred emotions on social media with her reaction to a comment made by tweep about her latest single

A tweep who claims to be a massive fan of Simi has sparked a massive reaction on social media with her criticism of the singer's new song

The comments by the tweep have stirred a reaction from Simi, who slammed the fan as being disloyal

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, recently trended online with her response to a tweep who slammed her new track as lazy songwriting.

The tweep also noted that she wants Simi to evolve as an artist because her songs have been very uninspiring over the last few years.

Afrobeats artist Simi recently trended online as she fights with one of her fans. Photo credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The lady who shared these thoughts about Simi and her music is a fan of the singer who has it written boldly on her Twitter bio that she's a "SimiArmy."

Simi reacts to fans slamming her music

The Nigerian singer stirred emotions online as she reacted to the comments made by one of the members of her "SimiArmy."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Simi slammed the fan who critiqued her new song; she called her disloyal from airing her thoughts.

She also warned the tweep to stay away from her social media timeline before the release of her new album.

Here's an excerpt of Simi's response below:

"Those of you claiming "SimiArmy" and being disloyal to the group and the cause - when I drop my album, don't let me see you here oh."

See the tweet that stirred Simi's reaction:

Here's how Simi reacted to the tweet:

Netizens react to Simi's exchange with her fan

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from the exchange:

@the_Kingtesh:

"Hopped off her sound since 2020. My eardrums could no longer handle the laziness."

@0luwatomisin:

"It’s so annoying listening to her lately, it almost always sounds as if she's singing for her baby."

@11princessn:

"Did you listen to the TBH album? That's what you're calling lazy?"

@Official_xyno:

"Expectations will keep rising…. Lower your expectations and enjoy the music, if it doesn’t interest you, skip to another music … don’t bring unnecessary pressure."

@shadeyrex:

"As much as people would drag you for this....its the truth....me as a simiarmy,I am tired and bored....I use her old songs to hold body...after Duduke,,,,I stopped streaming cuz even the snippets are not giving."

@taye_oseni:

"Honestly it’s hard for me to agree with this cuz I really love simi but after that Simisola album I just haven’t been feeling her. And sadly you are right, she hasn’t evolved as an artist at all."

@christabel60:

"Can’t blame her, juggling motherhood and a career is really not easy cause she used to be a lot more interesting."

@A_Abby_Abi:

"You can't be a soldier and be disloyal. Anyone who does that was never loyal. Focus on those who are loyal. Make your blood pressure no rise."

@Dr_Pharouk:

"Permissïon to join your army, I’m very loyal and ready to work."

Simi reacts to Val's gift from AG

Legit.ng had reported that Simi and her husband joined the Valentine's Day celebration.

On her Insta-story, she shared with fans the unusual presents and cakes Adekunle Gold gave her for Valentine's Day.

She hailed her husband and called him by his Muslim name "Moruf", while noting that he won the gift-giving challenge.

Source: Legit.ng