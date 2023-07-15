Popular Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, recently trolled socialite Cubana Chiefpriest in a video making the rounds

In the viral clip, Speedy was seen after he had landed at Imo airport when he spotted Cubana Chiefpriest carrying the backpack he used to travel

Speedy heavily trolled Chiefpriest for carrying ‘children’s school bag’ to travel despite being an Imo state billionaire

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has once again caused an online stir after he trolled popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Speed Darlington shared a video of himself at the airport after he arrived at Imo state.

Not stopping there, Speedy who was obviously excited proceeded to announce to his fans that he had arrived. He also called himself the hottest ‘Imonite’ in town.

Reactions as Speed Darlington trolls Cubana Chiefpriest for travelling with children's school bag. Photos: @akpimmuo, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to the rapper, he does not need to pay anybody to hail him and cheer his name because they do it for free.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“Imo state girls I don land, the biggest boy in town, hottest Imonite in town, I don’t need to pay anybody to hail me, I’m the hottest, I no dey give money, dem dey hail me for free, hottest Imonite.”

Speed Darlington blasts Cubana Chiefpriest over schoolbag he travelled with

Also in the video, Speed Darlington spotted top socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, walking ahead of him and he was quick to express his displeasure over the bag he was carrying.

Chiefpriest was seen walking ahead with an orange backpack and Speedy was not pleased that a whole billionaire in Imo state will be travelling with a ‘school bag meant for children.’

According to Speedy, he cannot believe that a whole big man like Chiefpriest was carrying such a bag.

The controversial rapper proceeded to add that even him that is not a billionaire is carrying an $800 Louis Vuitton bag. He ended his video by saying he was not impressed by Chiefpriest.

In his words:

“So it’s a big chief that is carrying school bag for children, I can’t believe it’s a whole big man like Chiefpriest carrying a school bag for children to travel. Look at a whole billionaire of Imo state people carrying a school bag meant for children to travel. Me wey no be billionaire, $800 Louis bag, tah! I’m not impressed.”

See the video below:

Netizens laugh hard as Speed Darlington trolls Cubana Chiefpriest for travelling with school bag meant for children

Speed Darlington’s video soon spread on different social media platforms and it raised a series of reactions from netizens. A number of people were amused by the rapper’s reaction to Chiefpriest’s travelling bag.

Read some of their comments below:

samanigram:

“He’s your brother, Walk up to him and interact ❤️ men don’t keep grudges.”

chizzy_siddons:

“Igbo men and pride 5x6, person wey suppose host you as you ball in you Dey rate am by bag .”

big_jay911:

“Latest Rolls Royce Cullinan owner na hIm Mercedes Kompressor owner dey mock. Person wey suppose host you as u dey Owerri make u for make more money as u dey him City na him u dey mock so.”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“He had to reduce his voice to criticize him cos he knows chief priest dey kolo like him too.”

stayc33_:

“Speed Darlington sabi find trouble ooo… baba say na billionaire of imo state Dey carry student bag .”

chyomsss:

“I’m not impressed “ what a contented troublesome funny fellow .”

Speed Darlington says he can't feature Davido, Burna Boy or Wizkid

In a recent interview with Hip TV, the Bangdadadang singer shared his thoughts about Burna Boy as well as Davido and Wizkid.

Sharing his thoughts on Burna Boy, the singer opined that he wouldn't do a song with his colleague to avoid people crediting his success to the African Giant.

"I wouldn't want to take such a risk. I'll only do songs with people whom I believe are on my level. I don't want to do a song with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido. I'm not interested. Tomorrow it becomes 'we made you'. You didn't make me, I was trending before you met me", he said.

Source: Legit.ng