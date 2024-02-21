Nigerian veteran actor Uwaezuoke made waves online with the story of his younger days as a growing child in Igbo land

The actor, who was a guest on yankontentfactory podcast, disclosed how people refused to carry him as a newborn due to the structure of his face

Speaking further about the challenges he had as a child in the 1960's, he shared his account of the Nigerian civil war

Nigerian veteran actor Stephen Alajemba, popularly known as Uwaezuoke and Nwaude Nwakpuda, opened up about his upbringing, revealing that he was the target of prejudice for various reasons.

In a recent interview with yankontentfactory, the indigenous movie star discussed his childhood and how his size and appearance made him a thing of ridicule.

According to Uwaezuoke, his mother had eleven sons, and every time any of them reached the age of twenty-five, they would mysteriously pass away.

Everyone in the town was ecstatic about his arrival, but the moment they laid eyes on him, they despised him.

People often made reasons not to see or carry Uwaezuoke, which prevented his mother from receiving gifts of admiration for her newborn.

The comic actor further mentioned that during his younger days, he promised his mother that he would make her proud, regardless of his appearance.

While on the podcast, Uwaezuoke narrated the hardships Igbo people faced during the Nigerian Biafran war.

According to him, ndi Igbo died more of hunger than as a result of the bomb blast and gunshot.

Watch his video below:

