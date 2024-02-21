Paul Okoye of Psquare has reacted to the increase between the dollar and naira in the country

The music star, in a recent video, lamented how a 'small change' of 5000 dollars was now nine million naira

As expected, Paul Okoye's video has triggered reactions from Nigerians as many shared their takes on the situation of the economy

Popular singer and member of Psquare music group Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, has joined other Nigerian netizens to cry out over the growing exchange rate between the dollar and the naira.

Over the past few days, the naira and dollar conversion rate has been a heated topic among Nigerians on and off social media amid the current economic situation.

Paul Okoye of Psquare flaunts dollars in video. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye shows off dollar notes

In a video he shared on his X, formerly Twitter, handle, Rude Boy was seen holding dollar bills, which he claimed were about 5000.

He, however, groaned at how the 5000 dollars, when converted to Nigerian currency, is now nine million naira.

"So you are telling me this small change of 5000 dollars is now nine million naira, I don't know whether make I dey happy or make I dey sad," the singer said in the video.

Sharing the video, Paul Okoye wrote in a caption:

"How small change became a mighty change."

Watch the video of Paul Okoye speaking:

Reactions as Paul Okoye groans about dollar and naira rate

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the singer's video, see them below:

@KelzTbg:

"They’re teaching you lessons."

davidsomtoo:

"Borrow me the change."

zenky117:

"Rude boy na my school fees you hold so o."

Bree_Mhalil:

"Ahhhhhhhn God if this one reach my account eh."

Justus_clare:

"Sharp sharp send me like $10 from inside."

UBahdguy:

"Boss make I see one note you put a smile on my face."

obgentle1:

"rudeboypsquare mpa throw one for me nah This is a serious matter."

Dollar and naira: Basketmouth reacts to old prediction

Legit.ng recalls reporting that comedian Basketmouth, trended on X after one of his old videos predicting the dollar and naira rate resurfaced.

A netizen, however, claimed Basketmouth was part of Nigeria's problem for fixing a show on election day.

In a sarcastic response, Basketmouth admitted to being the cause of Nigeria's problems.

