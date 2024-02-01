BBNaija'a Erica has given a man who had been trolling her the sum of N100 after he apologized not to abuse her again

The reality star had asked that people who had lashed out at her in the past should show proof and send their account details

A man stated why he has been abusing her and asked for forgiveness while expecting N100k as promised by Erica

BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim, has given N100 to a man known as Darey, who had trolled her in the past. According to the former housemate, she had a gift of N100k for someone willing to apologise for lashing at her.

She added that the person must give reason for not liking her, proof of apology and the messages used against her.

BBNaija's Erica rewards troll with N100 for apologising and promising to stop abusing her. Phot credit @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Darey sent the star who recently returned to pole dancing an apology message and the reason he doesn't like her. In return, Erica gave him N100 and asked him not to sin again.

Erica explains why she sent N100

After sending the money to the troll, BBN Erica accompanied it with explanations.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to her, she sent Darey N100 instead of N100k because the k was for Darey's speech as she told him not to sin again.

Darey gives a reason for abusing Erica

According to the troll, he said he didn't like Kiddwaya's former lover because people were always abusing her.

However, he changed his mind after following her on X, and he realised that she was cool and calm.

See the post here:

What fans said about Erica's action

Reactions have trailed the exchange between Erica and the troll. Here are some of the comments below:

@emeka_:

"Reverse trolling, weh done."

@domingo_loso:

"See wettin money fit do. Troll don beg and repent."

@ziziiofficial:

"100 naira sent, K for the speech. What an embarrassment."

@onyinyechukwu______:

"Omo this looks like a good job though."

@oxfordbridgetours:

"Everywhere is hard."

@ojeshair's profile picture:

"100 plus K. She is petty. I love her for this."

@uceemania:

"The guy go think say na bank make mistake."

@ladyque_1:

"Atleast the money fit buy water for the werey."

@taaooma:

"Can you imagine!"

@JustCelz_:

"Man sold his dignity for 100 lmao."

@harbdouldotdev:

"My man thought he was gonn get 100k."

BBN Erica talks about drama in BBNaija Season 7

Legit.ng had reported that Erica had stirred a conversation online with a reaction she shared on her X handle.

According to her, she said lies irritates her. She also shared a video of herself looking upset with what she was watching on the BBNaija house season 7.

Fans reacted to the post by slamming her.

Source: Legit.ng