Ayra Starr has further shared more details surrounding a controversial video showing the way she greeted veteran Juju musician King Sunny Ade

The Mavin signee, in a recent interview, stated that it was an honest mistake as it was dark when she met the respected singer

Ayra Starr also disclosed that she returned to greet him properly after she was informed of his presence

Nigerian music youngster' Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr's video with Juju star King Sunny Ade, aka KSA, at an event last weekend has continued to trigger reactions.

While the Sabi Girl had since apologised for 'disrespecting' KSA with how she greeted him, the Mavin star explained full details about the controversial video in a recent interview.

Ayra Starr said made an honest mistake with the way she greeted King Sunny Ade. Credit: @ayrastarr @kingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

According to Ayra Starr, she didn’t know it was KSA who was seated because the place was dark.

She also disclosed that the clip, which was shortened, was meant to paint her in a bad light.

Ayra described her action as an honest mistake, adding that she greeted the Juju singer properly after being told of his presence.

"It was an honest mistake, literally, it was dark. I went back to greet everybody and the video started after I greeted Mama Burna Boy, and that short clip wasn’t what it was at all. When they told me it was King Sunny Ade, I went back to greet him properly but the camera didn’t capture that," she said in part.

Watch the video of Ayra Starr speaking about her viral video with King Sunny Ade

Mixed reactions trail Ayra Starr's explanation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

br.crochet:

"Is this about KSA or greeting elders properly? It doesn’t have to be God to greet."

khurphy:

"Meaning you only went back because it was KSA."

pappy_switch69:

"Everywhere is dark kee abeg talk another thing."

realdoll_yomi:

"Obviously the light was pointed to her face and normally it’s not easy to get clear view in that position… it’s fine baby we don move on."

wendychidozie:

"Una carry respect for head, yet if una parents talk 1, una go talk 20. Some of una dey beat una mama for house. Come online dey talk about respect."

capt_falz:

"She has already apologised oo make Una ret dis case."

Source: Legit.ng