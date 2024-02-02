Portable has divulged a chat he had with Cubana Chiefpriest where the businessman was appreciating his music

Cubana Chiefpriest had heard Portable's song which says "My way no be your way" and he sent the singer a note

He asked for the title of the song but instead of Portable giving him a direct answer, he only prayed for him

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable, has disclosed a chat he had with Cubana Chiefpriest where the businessman was praising him.

In the chat, the celebrity barman was enjoying a song sang by the controversial singer. The music states that " His way is not their way". Cubana Chief Priest was playing the song while he and his wife were enjoying their vacation abroad.

He sent a message to Portable to show how much he appreciated the Zazu crooner's talent and lyrics.

Portable shares private chat with Cubana Cheifpriest on his music. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@cubana_chiefprest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest asks for title of song

In the message, Cubana Chiefpriest who bought a Roll Royce last year asked for the title of the song.

He noted that the lyrics describe him because his way is never people's way.

Portable prays from Cubana Chiefpriest

Responding, the Zeh nation bass showered prayer on the Cubana Chiefpriest. He said his no-go spoiled.

However, he didn't tell the businessman the title of the song as requested.

See their chat here:

How fans reacted to the leaked chat

Reactions have trailed the message that Portable divulged on social media. Here are some of the comments below:

@cubana_chiefpriest:

"You never still tell me the title."

@prince_jokotoye:

"Honestly bro you get talent.'

@badbelle20:

"portablebaeby good no be lie."

@hoyeh_richie_blog:

"Tony Montana of London @skepta one on one zazuu."

@ewamide_worlds:

"That thing wey dey do chief priest for davidk 02 concert really pain am ooo ,na why he use this song."

@petercole.onele:

"The song goes hard Bro."

@iamdx2:

"Portable say na me get song., no ripping ..lolz.'

@tmaiybnl13:

"l too love this song.'

@kungmoni:

"Oga drop this song nah."

@uwaoma82:

"Jam."

Portable plays around in the snow as he flaunts his money

Legit.ng had reported that Portable could not hide his excitement as he experienced snow for the first time.

The singer who left for the UK recently reacted strangely at the sight of snow.

He showed off his foreign currency as he disclosed that he didn't bargain for snow as part of the thing to experience.

Source: Legit.ng