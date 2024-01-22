Former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi shared his take on the booming Nigerian music scene

The former Rivers state governor shared his stance on the musicians making waves in the country

Rotimi expressed his immense admiration for Burna Boy and other bigwigs in the music scene

A former transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has spoken out about his favourite Nigerian musicians.

He mentioned he's a fan of Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage, but Burna Boy's style of music really speaks more to him.

Rotimi Amaechi names Burna Boy his favourite artist, among others. Credit: @burnaboygram, @rotimiamaechi, @davido

Source: Instagram

The ex-governor of Rivers state made this known while recently speaking with Arise TV.

He pointed out that "Agba Baller" by Flavour is currently his favourite song.

Amaechi said:

"In terms of music, I follow all of them [Nigerian musicians]. I follow Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage but I'm a greater fan of Burna Boy because of the kind of music he plays. And I listen to all of them.

"But my greatest music now is Flavour's Agba Baller."

See the video below:

Netizens react to Rotimi Amaechi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

just_standtall:

"See the kind song una papa dey listen to ! Burna boy original songs with substance."

eminentgram_:

"Burna = Music with substance."

jiuwa_frnq:

"My Ex Governor just made me smile, Money is nothing. Please find him for me,i have something for him."

vigra_inc:

"Burnaboy sings with Substance. If you want wise up your brain about life, happenings around the world take Burnaboy discography, get into your Tesla car and cruise on a long distance trip. You will be more of a fan than me by the time you get to your destination, your head done full with things on things."

notyournormalregular:

"Obviously burna should be his number 1 , burna is a Port harcourt boy."

naija_obstetrician:

:This is how journalist should treat their guest not some holier than thou Raif abi Rauf."

donconsider_de_huzzla:

"A politician saying he loves burna? ... Burna boy is really who he thinks that he is."

Burna Boy becomes 1st African artist to perform at the Grammys

Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, will join other top artists to perform at the 66th Grammys on February 4.

The multi-talented artist would be the first African artist to grace the enigmatic stage of the Grammys with his dazzling rendition.

The Recording Academy announced the addition of the Last Last crooner to the lineup of performers on January 22.

Source: Legit.ng