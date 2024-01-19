Alao Malaika has honoured the memory of Maestro Fuji Icon Ayinde Barrister by renovating his house known as the Fuji chamber

The singer visited the place in the company of his management and made a video which was posted on social media

Malaika called on his colleagues to also honour the late singer as he has contributed his quota

Fuji artist Suliamon Alao Adekunle, professionally known as Alao Malaika, has renovated the house of the late Fuji pioneer Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

The singer visited the place on Thursday, January 18, 2023, to inspect the work which had been done there.

He recorded a video which was posted on social media as he and his management also went to the graveside of the late icon to say a prayer.

Alao Malaika renovates Sikiru Ayinde Barrister's house. Photo credit @ks1malaika

Source: Instagram

According to him, the people working at the site had told him to come and check it in December but he couldn't make it due to his busy schedules.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Alao Malaika appreciates God for using him

In the caption of his post, he thanked God for making him a vessel to be used by him to change the face of the old building.

In the video, the singer who organised a beach concert years ago and the people who went to the place checked the work that had been done inside the house too.

Malaika calls on his colleagues

In his lengthy caption, the singer called on his colleagues to also try and contribute their quota in keeping the legacies of the late icon alive.

He said a proverb that a river that forgets its source will run dry.

Recall that some Fuji artists including KWAM 1 and other entertainers were part of the guests who honoured the late Barrister's family with their presence at a colloquium organised in memory of the late fuji singer.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by the singer

Reactions has trailed the post made by Malaika. Here are some of the comments below:

"@ks1malaika God Continue to bless your hustle. I really love this boss."

@official_treign:

"God bless your heart of gold."

@prestige_clothings:

"God bless you, you will find grace before God and man."

@funmight1234:

"More blessings KSA insha'Allah."

@yetttyydee11:

"Ameeeeen."

@abimbola_abekeade:

"May your soul continue to rest in peace Dr Sikiru Ayinde Agbajelola Barrister."

@_moshebolatan1504:

"Grace papa.'

@gbirin_leko_n_dan:

"God bless you more @ks1malaika."

@badboi_toymax:

"That’s why you re different among them Qibla Fuji no worry i owns you a lot Ajeh."

@mr_success_excess_money:

"Omo adekunle Malaika you are wonderful child may continue to do more great, i love more my childhood friend."

Malaika's beach party sparks controversy

Legit.ng had reported that Malaika had organised a beach party in the wake of the new year to the joy of his fans.

A series of videos recorded during the event went viral and the clothes that ladies wore to the event became a subject of discussion.

Netizens reacted to the dresses worn by a lot of the ladies because they left little to the imagination.

Source: Legit.ng