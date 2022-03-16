Celebrities in the entertainment industry have turned up for late Nigerian musician, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister

Former wives, fuji musicians KWAM1 and Atawewe, actors Lasun Ray, Ogogo among others showed up to honour the memory of the late musician

Years after his passing, a colloquium has been organised to honour the memory of late Nigerian musician, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

The event went down at the popular Radisson Blu hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, March 16, and top names in the entertainment industry graced the event with their presence.

A video sighted online captured the former wives of the fuji music pioneer posing for photographs on the red carpet.

KWAM1 spotted

Living fuji music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, was also spotted on his seat as an event host carried on with the business of the day.

Nollywood movie stars Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo and Lasun Ray were also among those who showed up to honour the late fuji music legend.

The two were spotted on the red carpet fielding questions from the press. Fuji singer Atawewe Mr Spirit was equally sighted.

Evangelist Ebenezer Obey's arrival

Another video from the event captured the moment veteran musician, Ebenezer Obey, made his arrival at the venue of the colloquium.

Obey was led into the hall by KWAM1. See video below:

Social media users react

soloclayton_ said:

"May his soul continue to RIP."

olasumboaiyegbo said:

"Agbaje lola Olayinka Barusati father before father ❤️❤️much-loved for the legend..."

