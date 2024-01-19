Late Mohbad's lawyer has allegedly sued his father, Joseph Aloba for defamation and they are demanding N200 Million as compensation

His father had granted an interview where he contested the fact that a 26-year-old who is educated will thumbprint a will

Aloba was asked to retract all the statement he said during the question and answer section with the TV station

Joseph Aloba, the father of later singer Oladimeji IIerioluwa Imole Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has been allegedly sued by his lawyers for defamation of character.

Legit.ng had reported that Aloba had granted an interview with TVC where he spilled some messy details and added that his 26-year-old child who was educated cannot thumbprint his will.

Responding to the interview, Mohbad's lawyers slammed a law suit against the man and demanded that he should pay them the sum of N200 million.

Mohbad's lawyer allegedly sues his father for defamation. Photo credit @iammobad/@mohbad'sdad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's lawyer asked him to retract his statement

In the document sighted online, Aloba was told to retract all the things he said in his interview with TVC.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Aloba had mentioned then that he met lawyers at late Mohbad's house instead of doctors. He added that the lawyers were brought in to do what they wanted to do before he got to the scene.

Lawyer says Mohbad's father should do the retraction on YouTube and other social media platforms

In the document sighted on social media, Aloba, who was also accused of neglecting his son's corpse was told to do the retraction on different social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

He was also told to publish some of the retraction in Punch newspaper and Instablognaija.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the law suit slammed on Joseph Aloba. Here are some of the comments below:

@lamargram__:

"Nah now I understand say if u allow them kill you nah u loose , everybody don forget justice for mohbad , nah in father be everybody problem now ona wan tell me say wunmi love mohbad reach in father wey born and raise am from small till he become star, make ona leave d man make he talk,truth fit dey one or two wey he dey yarn."

@am_kausar:

"Papa wey suffer train child ..Omo ..that man deserve better ..am so sad ..he passed away."

@__.damilola:

"For someone that didn’t mention any lawyers name or any chamber? Poor man eyes dey see Orichirichi oh trying to silent the man by all means.

It is well."

@codybleu_:

"This is funny, he didn’t mention the lawyer’s name so why did the lawyer sue him? There’s not much in this case, you all re trying to silent this man by all means possible too bad."

@julijokky_deroyal:

"Werey lawyer that has not come out to defend his client even in death but very fast to sue.,baba met you in his son’s house oya tell him what killed his son. Oku imole maa fun gbogbo yin lorun pa ni."

@crownwahley:

"Who else agrees the Lawyer is battling with guilty conscience?"

@biggest_giftt:

"Dear Sis, Sis, but why did you have to type it the exact way he said those words? Lwkm seh like I’m rolling on the floor."

@tos_collection_:

"200meter ke....where he go see am."

@ekpo.atim':

"He did not call anyone's name. Fir this man to sue it means he has skeletons in his cupboard. May God help the poor in Nigeria."

@olamide_okeowo6:

"Mr aloba on another interview."

Mohbad's management clear air about Joseph Aloba's interview

Legit.ng had reported that the management of the late Mohbad had dismissed the existence of any will by the singer before his death.

Mohbad's dad had granted an interview where he said that his son who was educated could not thumbprint his will.

In reaction, the late singer's management said his dad's claims were false and misleading.

Source: Legit.ng