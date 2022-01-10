Veteran fuji star Malaika recently treated his fans and music lovers to a music experience on the beach

Actors, actresses among others in the entertainment industry all showed up in their numbers to support the fuji star

Legit.ng has compiled some interesting videos that highlighted all the exciting moments at the event

Popular fuji musician Malaika has kicked off the year 2022 with an interesting start as he recently hosted his fans and supporters to a beautiful music experience.

The veteran fuji star’s show tagged ‘Malaika on The Beach’ saw top actors and actresses in the movie industry in attendance.

Portable, Nollywood celebs, others, storm Lagos beach for Malaika's concert. Photo: @ks1malaika

A video spotted online captured the moment the musician arrived at the fully packed venue for his concert.

Malaika was flanked by security officials as he made his way to the venue and also made sure to stop by and say hello to some guests who showed up for him.

Check out the video below:

Portable makes an appearance

Rave of the moment and Zazu crooner Portable was also among those who marked an attendance at the event.

Like previous shows he attended during the Detty December season, the young man gave an interesting performance on stage and members of the audience cheered him on in excitement.

Portable also went down on his knees to pay his respects to the fuji musician before proceeding with his performance.

Watch videos below:

Nollywood celebrities sighted

Popular Yoruba film stars Ijebu, Bimbo Thomas were among those who showed up for Malaika and they were spotted chilling at a VIP area at the event.

Check out more videos from the event below:

Malaika surprises his mother with a house

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng previously reported that fuji star Sulaimon Alao Adekunle who is better known as KS1 Malaika made his mother a proud house owner.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, KS1 Malaika can be seen getting a hug from his mother.

In the caption, the singer revealed that the grand gesture took his mother by surprise as she had no idea of what he had been up to.

