Popular Nigerian Fuji musician Alao Malaika recently hosted a beach party in the heart of Lagos to the joy of fans

A series of videos from the occasion went viral online, and the outfits of a lot of ladies in attendance got people talking

Many netizens reacted to the outfit choices of the ladies who stormed the event, seeing as a number of them left little to the imagination

Top Nigerian Fuji musician Alao Malaika has made headlines on social media over his recently held beach party.

On January 12, 2023, Malaika organised a New Year party, which took place at Wave Beach in Lagos, and the occasion was well attended by his celebrity colleagues and fans.

Nigerians react to videos from Fuji star Malaika's beach party. Photos: @goldminevibes, @ks1malaika

Source: Instagram

A series of videos from the occasion was posted on social media for fans who were absent to enjoy and comment on.

See videos from Malaika’s beach party below:

Curvy lady steps into party venue, actress Kemi Afolabi spotted at event:

Malaika performs with live band:

Actress Kemi Afolabi hugs Malaika on stage as he performs:

Lady rocks net outfit as she reveals endowments at Malaika’s beach party:

Ladies whine their waist to Malaika’s music, bare their bosoms:

Excited lady in crop top and leggings outfit storms Mailaka’s stage:

Malaika greets guests at his party:

Reactions trail videos from Malaika’s New Year beach party

After videos from Malaika’s beach party made the rounds online, many netizens were quick to point out the outfits rocked by many of the female guests at the event. Read some of their comments below:

jokey_sleek:

“Even as a Yoruba girl ,I’m ashamed.”

Aoladbabashoki01:

“It’s giving radarada vibes.”

esybee_touch:

“Is it that some people don’t take time to look at the mirror before leaving their houses like I don’t get it giving tacky vibes pls.”

numbre_es_aisha:

“What amazes me is, do they have a special place they order these babes from, for these events?”

mikkle_meek:

“All this ones na phone call dem dey use invite dem.”

Mamaapekepeke:

“Distasteful to say the least.”

glooges:

“Jesus Christ what has this generation turn into.”

bi_organics:

“U will be surprise say na she got get luck for good man... Olagbara sha.”

zuki_berry:

“Why is that other aunty hiding her face?”

preciousdamdam:

“Who Gave Birth to all this thingsHow will dere parent feel After seein disU go dress like dis and Still broke.”

adumosam:

“Na when Dem wear nonsense u go con see them on phone like say na dangote Dem be. Even billionaires no press phone reach Dem. It's a sign of inferiority complex.”

Celebs storm KWAM 1's all-white party

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka Kwam 1, recently organised an all-white party tagged ‘New Year Fest’ at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos.

The event was attended by prominent figures as well as popular faces in the entertainment industry.

Viral footage from the event showing the outfit the likes of Foluke Daramola, Laide Bakare, among others, rocked to the all-white party has, however, sparked reactions as many netizens expressed their disappointment.

Source: Legit.ng