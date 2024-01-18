A documentary about Afrobeats superstar Wizkid recently aired has created quite a stir about the singer's legacy online

The documentary was a short exposé on why Wizkid commands so much respect within the music industry across Africa

Wizkid is credited for his role in helping to change the narrative of how BET treats African artists after he called them out in 2018

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, recently trended online as a documentary about his influence within the music industry in Africa was spotlighted.

The viral documentary was an exposé on why Wizkid commands so much respect beyond his musical talents within the African music industry.

An expose on Wizkid and his influence on African music sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Wizkid's reputation in the industry soared to a new level in 2018 after refusing to attend the BET Awards.

In 2018, he was crowned the best International artist by BET. The singer turned it down, calling out show organisers for not giving African artists the same respect shown as American and other European performers.

2019 Davido was presented his BET award on stage

A testament to Wizkid's influence was the drastic change in the treatment of African artists by the BET.

In 2019, a year after Wizkid called out the award show, Davido won a BET award. He was presented his award on stage in front of everybody else, unlike what they used to do before Wizkid called them out.

Since then, every other African artist that has won a BET award has been given their gong on stage, not backstage or in front of an empty audience.

Watch the short documentary below:

See how netizens reacted to the documentary

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@best_in_beautie:

"My goat, any other one is a counterfeit."

@favyfx24:

"Davido has always been humble and sweet I love him 001."

@bidex_richie_001:

"Made in Lagos still remains the best album in Africa."

@destoranking.gram:

"I know I was right wen I said wiz is my idol."

@mrscrownosa:

"He deserve our respect."

@godson38388:

"History can never lie" #facts only."

@the_real_babatunde1805:

"Big Wiz Is Definitely Our National Treasure Man Have Done Alot For The Culture!❤️ Love You 4L My Idolo."

@crown_dahhypeman:

"Man commands respect everywhere."

@alanu_toorich:

"Sayless… I know who my mentor is."

