Popular Nigerian video director, TG Omori, has once again got netizens talking over his interesting choice of outfit

Taking to Twitter, the video director shared photos of himself rocking a red lace outfit paired with interesting looking clogs

Photos of TG Omori’s outfit soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of funny comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian video director, TG Omori, is now making headlines over his recent fashion statement on social media.

Omori is not only known for directing some of the top music videos in the country and charging very high for them, he is also known for his interesting choice of outfits.

Just recently, the Nigerian star took to his Twitter page to share some photos of himself on the streets of New York rocking an oversized lace attire paired with clogs.

Fans react to video director TG Omori's funny shoes in new photos. Photos: @boy_director

Source: Twitter

In one photo, Omori paired his oversized red lace outfit with white stockings and a pair of shiny blue clogs. He went ahead to ask netizens if their fathers have swag like him.

See his post below:

In another post, Omori swapped his shiny blue clogs for a pair of brown wooden ones. He then labelled himself Ezego which means King of Money. See below:

Netizens react as TG Omori rocks oversized lace with wooden clogs

TG Omori’s photos were no doubt considered very interesting by a number of netizens. The snaps soon went viral online and got a lot of people talking. Read some of their comments below:

mhiz_blizzz:

“Boss no jokes this swag is not swagging at all”

_peminioba:

“Werey think say him dey slay with foil lace wey suppose be for "egbe awon obinrin Lagos Island" ”

prettybisket:

“Wetin be this”

iam_aphrodite1:

“Na carpenter make this shoe”

lagos_made_izzy:

“He get where u go dey Creative reach. Madness go come dey enter. Example na boy director and him sister tianah”

edoziemcv:

“It’s the koikoi shoes for me ”

Uncommonmimi:

“What in the santa’s elves shoe is going on over dia? And don’t come and tell me it’s expensive. I don’t care!!”

Seejoysat:

“Director, this swag isn’t swaging oo ”

Man rejects N1k gift from TG Omori

Thank God Omori, aka TG Omori, is one of the highest-paid music video producers in Nigeria, reportedly charging about N100m per shoot.

A young man couldn't hide his disappointment in a video after the director offered him N1k. The guy pointed out the amount Omori tried to give him, perhaps to remind him that it was chicken change.

The music director, visibly pissed at the exchange, proceeded to close his car door, seeing as the man didn't collect the N1k.

