Spyro has granted an interview where he spoke about the things he wants in his life partner

The singer during a question and answer session with Hip TV said that his lady must know God and be ready to do things baddies do

Speaking about his music, he said that he makes decent music and added that he knew he will be criticised for his choice

Afrobeat singer, Oludipe Olusanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has granted an interview where he spoke about the kind of woman he will date and spend the rest of his life with.

While speaking with Hip TV, the 'Only Fine Girl' crooner said he would like to date and marry a lady who is not mediocre. He added that his woman must be a Jesus baddie and must be ready to do what bad girls do but just for her husband.

Spyro opens up about his choice of women. Photo credit @spyro_official/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Describing the lady further, the philanthropist said that the woman must speak well, dress well, and not say because she is Godly loose guard.

Spyro says he knows he will be criticized for his kind of music

Responding to trolls who asked him to choose between secular music and gospel, the singer who became a landlord last year stated that he is an Afrobeat singer but a lover of God.

Speaking further, Spyro said that he makes decent music but he is not ready to categorize himself as a gospel singer. According to him, the opposite of gospel music is carnal music but he makes good music. Singer Spyro made it known that it is possible to make good music and be decent in how one goes about it.

See the clip here:

Fans react to Spyro's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Spyro. Here are some of the comments below:

@miss_royalty45:

"Double standards much."

@osastheplug:

"That’s you sister saying Christian bbl."

@dsoulnourishers:

"Cardi B with a touch of Mercy Chinwo and Mummy GO."

@kofokofoshi__leo:

"Format."

@kofokofoshi__leo:

"He want a good girl with a touch of cardi B."

@uzodinmalastborn':

"If this guy drop song, him must grant interview."

@_invaluablemoi:

"Rest my Fren. Jesus and Baddie can't mix. It's either a Baddie or a Jesus Baby pick one side. He said do those things taht bad gurls do but for your hubby."

@sel_109:'s profile picture

"Bro is that a nose ring."

@fahzofficial_:

"Oga sais Jesus baddie omo religion don carry thy whole Africa."

@ms.adanne_precious':

"Cardi Buluchukwuelu abi?"

Spyro says he started the year broke

Legit.ng had reported that Spyro had stated that he began 2023 on a negative note because he was so broke.

But God turned things around for him later on. He credited the change to his unwavering faith in God's promises.

He also stated that he was able to record a milestone achievement before the year ended.

Source: Legit.ng