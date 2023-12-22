Afrobeats singer Spyro recently shared the remarkable story of his journey from financial challenges in early 2023 to making it on the scene

The fast-rising singer expressed gratitude, crediting his achievements to his unwavering faith in God's promises

Reflecting on his transformative year, Spyro highlighted how he not only overcame financial hurdles but also achieved significant milestones

Spyro grateful for 2023's sucuess Credit: @Spyro

Source: Instagram

"I started the year broke, and now double blessings everywhere.

"God will always fulfil his promise."

@gravityempire28:

"Later, we go know who get the double blessings... Nigeria musician with fake life, na 5&6."

@mwanrique:

"The 4 columns doing nothing but for looking 'cute'. Rain water. Balcony space eaten up."

@uncle_retired:

"Success shouldn’t be measured by material things. Success should be achievements like education, human capacity development, building an empire where other will strive. That’s real success."

doubledstwins:

"God is Good congratulations Spyro."

officialceezy:

"This guy has been a huge inspiration for me...that someone can stand with God and still win.....if you can do it,I can do it too."

unique.motors:

"Congratulations, wonderboy more success your way . Jah bless smooth transaction."

Spyro’s mum dishes out impressive dance steps on birthday

The singer's mother celebrated her birthday this year in a special way.

The artist took to social media to honour his mother for her input in his development today.

Spyro discussed how her struggles motivated him to hustle harder. He called her his soul mate, and he opened up about how heartbroken he was to see her settle for a mediocre life despite all she'd given up for her children.

Source: Legit.ng