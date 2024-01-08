Ace Fuji musician Saheed Osupa recently trended online as a post he shared on his page about one of his sons went viral

Renowned Fuji artist Saheed Osupa recently trended online after a clip he shared on his page to celebrate his son, Quadri, went viral.

In his post, the singer went all out to celebrate his son as he turned a year older.

Saheed Osupa described Quadri as the pride of his life. He noted that he was super proud to be Quadri's father and even more pleased to have him as his son.

Saheed Osupa's son is an English footballer

However, two things about the post struck the attention of many online: the striking resemblance shared between Saheed Osupa and his son.

The other thing that stirred reactions online was that the young man is an English footballer who has represented England at age-grade levels.

Recall that Saheed Osupa had also celebrated his daughter, who is also a professional athlete in the UK.

@olajidesaheedolamide:

"KSO alone 2 male musician 1 Female Sprint race nw another footballer detected...long life Quadri lukaku."

@apankufor1:

"Alihamdulilahi HBD LOOK ALIKE."

@afrika________:

"Omo, seeing the first pic I think say na king saheed when baba Dey small oo … No DNA …. Happy birthday, Omo Oba."

@faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday, son."

@packagevibz:

"NO DNA NEEDED Happy Birthday KING."

@mr_ibile:

"HBD Son !!! I wish U more dainty years ahead."

@iamabiodunthomas:

"HBD to himtoo much look alike."

@lahmadconcepts:

"Looks so much like you. Barakallahu fihi."

@whales_akoko:

"Music encyclopedia. The man that has song for every moment."

@aderoyal_jr:

"The resemblance is too much. Happy birthday to him."

Saheed Osupa calls Pasuma to sympathise with him over the passing of his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Saheed Osupa reached out to his colleague Pasuma after the sudden demise of his mother.

In a clip that made a rounds online a while back, Saheed Osupa showed class as he buried the hatchet and reached out to his colleague in solidarity over his mother's death.

Osupa, who appeared not to be in the country, expressed regret over his unavailability to stand by Pasuma as a friend should. He urged the singer to be strong.

