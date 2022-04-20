Saheed Osupa has revealed that he decided to go back to school to fulfil the wish of his mother who desired education

Popular Fuji musician, Akorede Okunola, popularly known as Saheed Osupa, has finally revealed the reason behind his decision to return to school to study political science at the University of Ibadan.

The musician while speaking with Punch newspaper made the revelation. According to him, it was the wish of his mother that he is educated. Hence, his biggest reason for going back to school.

Going further, he said that on a personal note, he also desired education, adding that his efforts will also show that Fuji musicians can fit into any settings.

He said:

"Firstly, I thank the Almighty God for His grace over my life, family and fans all over the world. My going back to school was not accidental as it still goes with my mother’s wish for me. I have always desired to seek more knowledge by going back to school.

"Meanwhile, I also want to prove to the world that musicians, particularly Fuji artistes, can fit into any setting and organisation. Truly, I have achieved a lot as a music entertainer, but I need to still equip myself the more, while also preparing for the future."

Source: Legit.ng