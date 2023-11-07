Singer Terry G has expressed his feelings because some people cheated him during the last general election

In a post on Instagram, he said some people took the money he was to be given for singing during the APC campaign

He said they should not worry because nothing had happened to them yet, and he left them to God

Controversial singer Gabriel Amanyi, aka Terry G, has taken to Instagram to express his displeasure for being bypassed in receiving payment from the APC.

According to the singer, who declared himself the Jesus of the Nigerian music industry, some people embezzled the funds he was to be paid after singing for the APC during the last general election, which took place in February.

Terry G. leaves his defrauder to God

In his message, Terry G added that those who cheated him should not worry because nothing has happened to them yet.

He made it known that he had left them to God's judgment as he would watch to see what his creator would do.

Fan react to Terry G's message

Reactions have trailed the note written on social media by Terry G. Here is how people responded to it.

@igboyouthconnect:

"Una wey support APC this is just the beginning, the shege una eyes go see never start."

@lil_garubakris:

"Some people integrity be like plantain chips, 2 for 100 Naira."

@blinkzlink:

"Lol, you dey call out APC wey no get shame. Just leave the matter to God."

@gemini___0.0:

"Egbe you dey campaign for APC of all party and you expect them to honor their agreement ."

@like____felicity:

"The way APC just serving karma to their supporters ehn, karma came very fast."

@kamsy_ikechiukwu:

"Normally Life is supposed to be tough for those that supported APC in this Country!!!"

@woo_szn_':

"Once again you’re irrelevant please rest Apc bawoo nothing will happen jor."

@being_mrs_babs:

"They left u behind sorry."

@benard_iii:

"Them don ripp my bro .. not fair oo ."

@shes__precious__:

"We didn’t tell you to perform on credit, face the people owing you and leave us out of this."

