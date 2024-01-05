Afrobeat superstar Wizkid has sparked reactions on social media with the video of a little boy he recently shared on his page

The little boy in the viral clip was seen singing one of Wizkid's new songs off his EP Soundman Vol2

It is rare to see Wizkid repost kids singing his songs on his page; the little boy in the viral clip has been identified as Big Dave

Renowned Afrobeat star Wizkid has created a massive stir on social media as clips of a little boy he shared on his Insta story trend online

In the viral clip shared online, a little boy Identified as Big Dave was seen singing one of Wizkid's new songs.

Video of little boy Wizkid posted on his page goes viral. Photo credit: @wizkid/@official_bigdave1

Source: Instagram

In a rare moment, the Afrobeat star reposted the little boy's video on his social media age, and it has gone viral.

Big Dave reacts after Wizkid reposted him

The young boy in reaction to Wizkid's reposting him has released another clip of himself singing one of Big Wiz's song while hailing the Afrobeat superstar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This is coming days after Wizkid had announced that he was set to the music video for Diamonds.

See Big Dave's video that Wizkid reposted:

Reactions trail the little boy's video

Netizens, mostly Wizkid FC have reacted to the clip of the young with calls that Big Wiz should give the little boy some money. See some of the comments that the viral clip:

@khawizky:

"Na you help wiz write the song abii."

@khawizky:

"You don use werey blow like this."

@partyking693:

"Big wiz carry me come here one."

@richest22:

"Wiz go bless u now."

@owocash113:

"Who else is coming from wizkid story."

@pope_ng:

"Omo iya big wizz."

@manny____42:

" 20 meters for you, Wizzy lon pase."

Man laments in a viral clip after Wizkid dazed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the story of a Nigerian man who luckily ran into his music idol, Wizkid, at a club in Lagos.

However, the meeting didn't go as the young might have preempted as he ended up receiving a factory resetting slap from the singer.

In the viral clip, the man, identified as Don Kenny, lamented that while Wizkid had been on a giving streak, he unluckily received a slap, not money from the singer.

Source: Legit.ng