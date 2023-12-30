Renowned Afrobeats artist Wizkid seems to be on a rampage as he recently dropped in his social media handle, creating a stir online

The singer dropped snippets of himself arriving on set as he prepares for a shoot; his caption for the post has got people talking

It's been two weeks since Wizkid dropped his official eighth studio project, Soundman Vol.2

Nigerian music superstar Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has created a significant stir on social media with a post he recently dropped on his Twitter handle (now known as X).

It's been exactly two weeks since Wizkid dropped his official eighth studio project, Soundman Vol.2.

Wizkid drops snippets of his upcoming project, creating a stir on social media. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The singer's recent rampage in the studio is coming months after he lost his mom and had noted online that he was going on a hiatus.

Wizkid, in a post shared on his Insta-story, stated that he was set to take a four-year break away from music.

However, as it stands, it seems the Biggest bird has decided to renegade on his own words.

"Incoming" - Wizkid warns his fans

The latest post by the Afrobeats star on his page has stirred a bit of euphoria amongst the singer's fans.

Many of the singer's fans believe the post is meant to tell Wizzy's supporters to prepare for the music video of one of his new tracks, Diamond, from his EP Soundman Vol.2.

See the singer's post below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wizkid's post:

@GucciStarboi:

"Y’all please have some patience, we’re almost done with Diamonds video, expect it soon… cheee."

@Sikiruadepoju:

"Give us diamond video."

@jah_boy01:

"Eledumare na him dey ginger me nicely."

@Derahback:

"After this one, just drop Diamond video as e Dey hot."

@DiianaD_:

"Soundmanvol2 cured my depression."

@47kasz:

"We need diamonds visual as well."

@GeeWiZ_1:

"Richest artiste in Africa."

@mafia3O:

"Hope say this one ho pass money and love views baba."

@Blessindave:

"Only wizkid suppose be celebrity for this country."

Man laments in a viral clip after Wizkid dazed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the story of a Nigerian man who luckily ran into his music idol, Wizkid, at a club in Lagos.

However, the meeting didn't go as the young might have preempted as he ended up receiving a factory resetting slap from the singer.

In the viral clip, the man, identified as Don Kenny, lamented that while Wizkid had been on a giving streak, he unluckily received a slap, not money from the singer.

Source: Legit.ng