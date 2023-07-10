Nigerian Afrobeats Wizkid's lovely sons have continued to warm the hearts of internet users with their sporadic social media appearance

A super endearing video was captured when the singer's children hopped on a viral Amapiano with their mother, Jada Pollock, and a family member

The sensational clip showed how the littlest of Wizkid's sons was carried away by the energetic moves his big brother and mum pulled up with

Nigerian singer Wizkid's children, with his talent manager Jada Pollock, recently spiked the timeline with an adorable video of them dancing to the popular South African Amapiano song Yahyuppiyah.

The attention-grabbing clip saw the moment the littlest of the singer's sons stood very close to the camera, carried away by how his elder brother Zion moved his body and hand alongside their Jada and another woman in the video.

Wizkid's children leave fans gushing as they hop on viral SA Amapiano song Credit: @skylatylaa, @zionayo

Source: Instagram

Although the littlest son tried to catch up with the energetic moves he saw in the background, he was beautifully lost in the moments, displaying some rare tender cuteness.

See the video of Wizkid's sons dancing

Video of Wizkid's son's dancing sparks reaction

The video of Zion and his cute brother left fans and netizens wanting more of their leisure moments on the timeline as they praised the Grammy-winning artist for making cute children.

See their comments below:

viccy4390:

"U see Davido, Wizkid and burna with Olamide God thank u for giving us these guys! Naija dey win normal Na good government remain."

sonofsoil_411:

"Small Bird POV!! Watin Dey do all this once ."

emperor_olatunde:

"Smallest bird dey looklike what’s happening here Abeg ."

pepe___969:

"Dude is looking like wf is going one ❤️."

poshalhaja18:

"See our smallest bird ooo fine Zion get naija vibes."

e.miles__:

"Smallest bird confused asf as to why they’re doing like worms."

everythingfemala:

"The baby is like what’s going on here."

lagosblacko:

"Where smallest bird see this bald head from?"

Source: Legit.ng