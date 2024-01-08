The video of Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko dancing and having fun at an event has surfaced on social media

The actress was whining her curvy waist for Peter Okoye in a provocative way during the opening of a lounge

Fans have reacted to the video and the way the actress were dancing in the clip

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko was present at the opening of a new lounge called Moscow and the thespian enjoyed herself at the event.

Destiny Etiko whines waist for Peter Okoye in viral video. Photo credit @peterpsquare/@destinyetiko

The actress who stole the show at the Calabar Festival recently was shaking her curvy waist in a way that generated reactions from her fans.

Peter Okoye was on the stage performing when the actress took over the stage to show her dance moves. She was vibing to the hit song the singer was singing and gave some great dance moves.

People who were impressed by the way the actress was dancing made money rain on her. They sprayed her with different denominations of naira notes.

Destiny Etiko has shown over the years that she is a fun lover. She was in Senator Ita Giwa's home town in December where she participated in the Calabar festival.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video posted by the Nollywood actress

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress on TikTok.

"Mama Abeg make dem no catch you please, you are all I have."

"I love so much."

"Na money dey fly so??"

"moot ooo please aunty destiny etiko. harhar cos why person pikin go just dey fine like this."

"Sweet mama you kill it i swear."

"Cute you my lady."

"My forever ."

"Dramadoll to the world.I too love you….looking forward to meet you one day."

"I love you so much."

"That's my queen now."

Destiny Etiko receives N300k from brand the she represents

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress was fortunate to have been gifted a Valentine gift by one of the brands she influences for.

She posted the cheque she was given as she gushed over the fact that her Valentine was celebrated in a grand way.

The company also sent a lovely message to appreciate the actress for always carrying their business on her head.

