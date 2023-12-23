Rapper Odumodu Blvck fell on stage while trying to prevent a fan from stealing from Shallipopi

An overzealous fan wanted to touch Shallipopi's chain when Odumodu Blvck tried to kick him off

The rapper fell on his back and his signature cap flew off his head while a bouncer helped him up

The video of the moment Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu professionally known as Odumodu Blvck fell on stage has been sighted on social media.

Odumodu Blvck falls while protecting Shallipopi's chain from being stolen. Photo credit @odumodublvck/@theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

The singer was at Shallipopi's concert to give his support to the singer. During Shallapopi's performance, a die-hard fan jumped on stage and attempted to touch the singer's chain and remove it.

Odumou Blvck, who is Wizkid's bestie, also jumped on stage to protect Shallipopi, and in the process, he fell on his back and his signature red cap flew off.

The breakout star of 2023 continued singing and ignored his friend. However, a bouncer jumped on stage to help Odumodu Blvck get up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video where Odumodu Blvck fell

Reactions have trailed the video where the rapper fell on stage. Here are some of the comments below:

@asaoma1:

"What a slide."

@ade__moore025:

"See as him slide like Declan rice."

@officialmarleytalker:

"Aje o lo far far please, y’all need to be careful out there."

@dj_scofield24:

"Lol make i just dey laugh."

@famaciijoba:

"Werey don too watch India film."

@haywhy.moore:

"Brooo."

@olagoke_112:

"Omo if that kick wey em day carry come meet that guy ehn."

@officially_arewahair:

"Odumodu don turn to spider man."

@tommyblahze3:

"You don’t have to be a hero in every aspect , dis talk Dey my mind everyday."

Odumodu Blvck says he can't date a Man U fan

Legit.ng had reported that Odumodu Blvck had stated that ladies profess love to him on Instagram.

He appreciated the kind gesture but made it known that he could never fall in love with any lady who supports Manchester United.

He made the decision after a lady caught his attention but he later realized that she was a fan of the English football club.

His tweet went viral and many fans of the English football club reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng