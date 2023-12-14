Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke caused a stir online after he expressed disappointment with his Abuja concert

As confirmed by the music superstar, his Timeless Abuja concert was to commence on December 14, 2023, at 7 pm

However, a trending video caught the attention of many, showing the scanty venue the singer was going to perform in

Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, best known as Davido, raised eyebrows after he expressed his concerns on social media regarding the turnout of his Abuja concert.

The acclaimed artist had previously unveiled plans for his festive season performance, kicking off with the 'Timeless Abuja Concert' scheduled for December 14, 2023.

Davido's sparks reactions around his Timeless Abuja concert Credit: @insablog, @davido

Source: Instagram

In a sequence of tweets, OBO as he is fondly called appeared to convey his disappointment at the event's attendance, which was slated to take place at Eagles Square, Abuja, starting at 7 pm.

On the Elon Musk X platform, he wrote:

"Abuja, be like ur pple no wan do show,"

In another tweet, he said:

"Is this a prank?"

Popular social media blog Insablog shared a video depicting a scanty venue where the singer is set to perform.

See the video below

Netizens react to videos from Davido's Abuja show

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sharon_jasmyne:

"For Abuja na artist Dey wait fans, Abuja and pride."

i_am_kay.kay:

"E forget how Abuja people like to do yanga? Even the handful that attended, they are coming from Lokoja, they aren't Abuja residents."

just_tifuh:

"Am sorry to say this is a revenge for Jos people the waited for him n he never showed up."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Abuja people wee come by 5am, they are still starching their Atiku and washing their Ferrari! Too much plide."

ziziiofficial:

"No vex, Abuja people usually have business meetings at night. Just start your performance, they will arrive by 3am."

iam_lordwinny:

"Small Abuja obo nor fit shut down, omo shame on una 30 broke gang."

bebe_.n:

"My own is who puts concert on Thursdays??? Won’t we go to work ni."

osenisays:

"Every celeb knows that Abuja has always been this way. It is not our fault. Thursday is not our party date. The location is also not known for such an event.. We go drive by later sha."

Source: Legit.ng