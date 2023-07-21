Renowned Gospel singer Frank Edwards boldly declared how he is far better than most young men who are into internet fraud

The Miracle Rain singer noted the stark difference in his wealth and comfort from those who have decided to chase illicit money

The music evangelist took the internet by storm as fans and netizens expressed their views at his recent assertion

Nigerian Gospel singer Frank Edwards has fearlessly declared he is wealthier than all Nigerian men involved in cyber fraud.

In an online video, he emphasised that his financial success is far better than that of those who make money illegally and cannot have peace of mind afterward.

Singer Frank Edwards reveals that he is richer than every single person doing Yahoo Credit: @frankrichboy

Not stopping there, The Miracle Rain hitmaker noted that he can generously provide for his family and friends with his salary, unlike many Yahoo Boys who cannot do so due to the evil restrictions tied to their riches.

See his video below

Frank Edward's video sparks reactions online

This statement elicited a wide range of reactions on social media, with people expressing their thoughts on his point of view.

uwaifo_junior:

"When he says he is richer than all he means the Confort and peace he is having with his riches is better of than those people making money illegally."

iam__spirit:

"We need people like this to talk to our next generation.. I’m happy the school invited him. We need our next generation to trust and believe in God. Yes you can make it as a good Christian!!!… We need the tech billionaires, business billionaires to have seminars like this in schools so the minds of our next generation can be set aright… because the devil/world is giving them the wrong message..."

ajayi581:

"Yes he’s in rich in Christ Peace of mind in underrated.Y’all don’t just get his message. Try and listen and take it to the spiritual level then you’ll understand what he’s saying and stop criticizing him . In short he’s rich in peace of mind."

_nomistake:

"Yahoo is different from ritual, na ritualist dem dey give conditions on thier money not yahoo boys."

pink91759:

"Look who’s talking like he’s better than them lmao thief’s in broad daylight .'"

Frank Edwards on next president: "We don't want who is a thief"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that For popular gospel musician, Frank Edwards, good health should be the last thing Nigerians should be totally interested in as it concerns the next president of the country.

In a Twitter post, Edward submitted that citizens should instead strive toward electing a president that wouldn't steal the nation's resources.

The singer was quick to make it clear that he hasn’t been paid by any of the presidential candidates, and he isn’t supporting anyone of them.

