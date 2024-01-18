It was a heartwarming moment for a bus conductor as a passenger put a smile on his face with his artistic talent

The artist passenger put his talents to work in seconds as he made a lovely drawing of the conductor who was busy coordinating things in the bus

Many people commended the artist for making the conductor's day and wondered how he did it so quick

A video has shown the moment an artist drew a conductor in seconds.

The artist, @enilart, shared the clip on TikTok and it went viral, melting the hearts of internet users.

Passenger draws conductor. Photo Credit: @enilart

In the clip, the conductor went about his business unbeknownst to him that an artist at the back was sketching him.

The talented artist used a pen and paint and perfectly got the conductor's image the few times he turned back.

Afterwards, he handed the paper drawing to the conductor and he smiled happily and gave the artist a fist bump.

Watch the video below:

People hailed the artist

xad said:

"The smile on his face was priceless, mates are by far the most depressed people in this country."

KronictheBEAST said:

"I need all artists across the world to draw people they see and give them the drawing. that would be a phenomenon never seen or heard of."

KellyMmadu said:

"Awww God bless you for touching the hearts of people in your own little (omo is nur little oo) way."

Briggs Szn said:

"Man was so happy. He tried to hide it and form macho.

"Weldone brosky."

Engr Laolu said:

"You're doing a great thing. He's happy because the art represents the fact that he's seen. It might turn out to be one of the few happy moments he experiences in this tough life we live. God bless you."

EarthExplorer said:

"My guy go dey think sey you no wan pay for the Trip, lol."

Bishop said:

"You gave him the best gift anyone has ever given him."

istonview said:

"Make person no go draw me oh! I go just cry."

Artist draws beautiful restaurant attendant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an artist had drawn a pretty restaurant attendant.

The artist posted the video on his TikTok handle, @davspen_art, and it has received positive reactions from his fans.

David told Legit.ng that he stepped into the restaurant to buy food when he encountered the beautiful lady.

David said the lady was attending to him when he zeroed in on her and captured her face with his pencil and paper.

