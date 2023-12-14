A Nigerian skit maker and upcoming singer, Nasboi, has continued to aggressively promote his new song, Umbrella

In another genius move, the skit maker took his Umbrella challenge to the north, where he taught the Hausa men in his community how to sing his song

The video left many netizens impressed, with some of them crediting the music star for uniting the nation

A Nigerian skit maker and upcoming singer, Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, is trending for the umpteenth time over his Umbrella song.

Just recently, the music star took to his TikTok page to continue to aggressively promote his new music.

Nasboi took his Umbrella challenge to the north. Photos: @therealnasboi

Source: TikTok

In the video, Nasboi was seen gathering a group of Hausa men in his community and teaching them how to sing and dance to his song.

According to the skit maker, his song was number 4 on the Shazam list in Kano state, and he would like them to travel back home for the holidays and teach others how to sing the song.

Nasboi then recited the lyrics to the men and they repeated it after him. A later part of the video showed a ram seller and a suya seller excitedly singing and dancing to Umbrella. A group of other northern men also joined in.

See the heartwarming display below:

Reactions as Nasboi takes Umbrella challenge to the North in funny video

The video of Nasboi aggressively marketing his song to the northern men left many netizens in awe of his hard work and thirst for success. Some of them also claimed he was uniting the country.

Read some of their comments below:

Pãws911:

“one Nigeria under umbrella.”

Gxrl With the Tattoo:

“At this point Nasboi is singlehandedly uniting the whole nation❤️love ittttt.”

Papi Rae:

“If you check your mirror by 2am, you go see Nasboi wey Dey perform this song.”

kingnuel:

“Nasboi is doing a lot more than marketing now... keep up man.”

BelloBtC:

“please do remix with Davido e go too make sense.”

Shankcomics:

“Omo, my guy dey push him song.”

Emmy cash:

“Which promotion style you never use bro.”

milesmadaki0:

“hahaha the way my guy dey promote this song even emeka must shine no go shine reach umbrella.”

Charles Perfect ✨:

“He forced this music on us & now we can’t help but love it.”

mickybeauty:

“make I hear say u know win Grammy awards.”

Eri:

“Your idea of promoting you music is just so good.”

@brother_bernard:

“this guy just dey use style dey unite the whole country, nice one nasboy.”

What Kizz Daniel had to say about Nasboi's Umbrella song

Just recently, Nasboi took to his official Instagram page to share a video of him with Kizz Daniel and Iyanya as they joined him to vibe to his Umbrella song.

The video showed the two music stars singing along and dancing to Nasboi's Umbrella as they supported him in promoting his music. The skit maker was undoubtedly overjoyed and was seen dancing energetically in front of the camera.

Not stopping there, Nasboi revealed that Kizz Daniel called Umbrella his best song at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng