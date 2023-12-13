Nigerian singer, Portable, recently extended his generosity to one of his new signees, Femzy Jay

In a video trending online, the Zeh Nation boss was seen wearing a Cuban necklace on his signee's neck

Many Nigerians reacted to the video after it went viral, with a number of them insinuating it was not the original

Nigerian singer, Portable, is in the news for the umpteenth time for being generous to his record label signees.

The Zazu Zeh crooner was recently captured on video giving a Cuban necklace to one of his new signees, Femzy Jay.

Portable gifted his signee a Cuban chain. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video, Portable was at his bar with his guys. He was seen rocking multiple gold-coloured necklaces and rings on his fingers. The Zeh Nation boss then gave the young signee one of his jewellery pieces.

Femzy Jay had a big smile on his face as Portable wore the chain around his neck. He shared the video online with a caption that reads:

“My boss just blessed me today thanks to @portablebaeby I really appreciate I love you boss”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable gives his signee Cuban necklace

The video of Portable with his signee seemed to amuse many Nigerians. Some of them noted that the Zeh Nation boss would collect it back, while others doubted the originality of the chain. Read some of their comments below:

pappy_lekkid2:

“Nah record label chain ooosha no forget Zeh nation many many inspirations.”

miss_temmy_34:

“Portable my guy are you sure that Cuban no be panda I get the original sha incase you change your mind tomorrow.”

obaksolo:

“This is part of his Sign On Fee or Free Zeh Nation to the World.”

soberdrunk88:

“Chain way he fit collect back in 3 days.”

omodadi01:

“Na zeh nation get the cuban o! Pablo no be ur cuban o ‍♂️ ‍♂️.”

iybaddo:

“Omo smoke clear from my eyes, na today i know fully well say Portable head nor really correct oo.”

lekkybebe:

“If nah original chain he go collect am back .”

pamzyrichiess:

“Which kind Cuban be this God.”

